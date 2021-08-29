Cancel
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Calhoun Islands, Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.

Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Calhoun, Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 03:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Calhoun; Duval; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; La Salle; Nueces Islands; Webb HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 109 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED TODAY The combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints will produce heat indices between 105 and 109 degrees today across the island as well as Aransas, Calhoun, Duval, Jim Wells, La Salle, coastal Refugio, and Webb Counties. Heat index values may reach 110 degrees briefly at times in a few locations. Residents with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored clothing and take frequent breaks from the heat. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Duval, Jim Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 17:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Duval; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; La Salle; Nueces Islands; Webb HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 109 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED TODAY The combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints will produce heat indices between 105 and 109 degrees today across the island as well as Aransas, Calhoun, Duval, Jim Wells, La Salle, coastal Refugio, and Webb Counties. Heat index values may reach 110 degrees briefly at times in a few locations. Residents with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored clothing and take frequent breaks from the heat. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Hawaii County, HIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 20:19:00 Expires: 2021-09-02 22:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY At 819 PM HST, radar indicated rain diminishing over most of the leeward side of the Big Island, with a few showers persisting near Kailua-Kona and Honokohau Harbor. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Holualoa, Kahaluu-Keauhou, and Kealakekua. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1030 PM HST if flooding persists.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 11:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton and Bay County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Harford County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 05:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.5 feet, portions of the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin are flooded, along with Hutchins Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 7:37 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/07 AM 4.9 2.5 2.4 0 Minor 03/08 PM 4.0 1.6 2.2 0 Minor 04/09 AM 4.6 2.2 2.0 0 Minor 04/09 PM 3.9 1.5 2.0 0 None 05/09 AM 4.4 2.0 1.8 0-1 Minor 05/10 PM 3.5 1.1 1.4 0 None
Benson County, NDweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Ramsey, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 02:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Ramsey; Towner DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Towner, Cavalier, Benson, Ramsey and Eddy Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Hawaii County, HIweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Island Interior, Big Island South, Big Island Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 06:00:00 Expires: 2021-09-03 20:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for localized power outages. Target Area: Big Island Interior; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; Kahoolawe; Kohala; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West WIND ADVISORY FOR PORTIONS OF MAUI AND HAWAII COUNTIES TODAY .High pressure strengthening north of the area will bring gusty trade winds today. Winds will be especially strong where they accelerate over ridgetops, and where they get channeled through valleys and gaps in terrain. WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with localized gusts near 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Lanai, Maui and the Big Island Hawaii. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 8 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings, and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
Harford County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 05:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.5 feet, portions of the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin are flooded, along with Hutchins Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 7:37 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/07 AM 4.9 2.5 2.4 0 Minor 03/08 PM 4.0 1.6 2.2 0 Minor 04/09 AM 4.6 2.2 2.0 0 Minor 04/09 PM 3.9 1.5 2.0 0 None 05/09 AM 4.4 2.0 1.8 0-1 Minor 05/10 PM 3.5 1.1 1.4 0 None
Harris County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harris, Waller by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 14:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harris; Waller The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Harris County in southeastern Texas Central Waller County in southeastern Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 242 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor street flooding is possible in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Prairie View, Waller and Pine Island.
Harris County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harris, Waller by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harris; Waller The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Harris County in southeastern Texas Central Waller County in southeastern Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 242 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor street flooding is possible in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Prairie View, Waller and Pine Island.
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level is expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 6:35 PM. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road, and near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial. Minor shoreline inundation up to one half foot above ground is possible elsewhere, including along the Georgetown Waterfront. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal.
Galveston County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Galveston, Inland Galveston, Inland Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Galveston; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris A strong thunderstorm will produce strong wind gusts across portions of northwestern Galveston and southeastern Harris Counties through 400 PM CDT At 339 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over southeastern League City, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include League City, Texas City and Dickinson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aguadilla, Isabela, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 15:28:00 Expires: 2021-09-03 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguadilla; Isabela; Moca; San Sebastian The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Aguadilla in Puerto Rico Isabela in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico * Until 430 PM AST. * At 228 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Sebastian, Moca, Isabela, Aguadilla, Hato Arriba, Aceitunas, Caban, San Antonio, Mora, Rafael Hernandez and Juncal. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Miami-dade County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 09:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE COUNTY At 246 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that half an inch to one inch of rainfall fell with the thunderstorms that moved through the area. There is also another area of showers and thunderstorms that have formed over western metro areas of Miami-Dade County that is moving eastward towards the advisory area. These thunderstorms could produce another 1 to 2 inches of rainfall has they move through the advisory area which could aggerative any ongoing flooding. Therefore, the Flood Advisory will remain in effect until 4 PM EDT this afternoon for Northern Miami-Dade County. Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Coral Gables, Miami Springs, Miami Shores, El Portal, Medley, Liberty City, Gladeview, Marlins Park, Little Haiti, Downtown Miami, West Little River, Miami International Airport, Pinewood, Virginia Gardens and Allapattah. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
San Diego County, CAweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-06 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A beach hazards statement is issued when threats such as strong rip currents...elevated surf heights...minor tidal overflow...or lightning are possible at local beaches. Obey posted warning signs and flags and talk to a lifeguard before swimming. Use caution when in or near the water and always swim near a lifeguard. Target Area: San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * Waves and Surf...Surf of 3 to 4 feet and strong rip currents. * Timing...Sunday morning through Monday evening. * Impacts...Elevated surf and strong rip currents will create dangerous swimming conditions during the holiday weekend.
Harris County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 14:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 219 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain rates in a short time period. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jersey Village, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Spring Branch West, Spring Branch North, Addicks Park Ten, Spring Valley, northeastern Eldridge / West Oaks, Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area, western Memorial Park, Hedwig Village, Hilshire Village, Westbranch, Carverdale, Briar Forest, Spring Branch Central, Fairbanks / Northwest Crossing, Westchase and Langwood.
Yoakum County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Yoakum The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Yoakum County in northwestern Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 325 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Yoakum County
Yoakum County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Yoakum The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Yoakum County in northwestern Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 325 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Yoakum County
Miami-dade County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 09:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northern Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 351 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that 1 to 2 inches of rainfall has fallen over the advisory area from the earlier thunderstorms this afternoon. With the grounds be saturated from yesterday rains and today rains, it will take some time for the water to drain away where any flooding is occurring. Therefore, the Flood Advisory has been extended until 5 PM EDT for Northern Miami-Dade County. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Coral Gables, Miami Springs, Miami Shores, El Portal, Medley, Liberty City, Gladeview, Marlins Park, Little Haiti, Downtown Miami, West Little River, Miami International Airport, Pinewood, Virginia Gardens and Allapattah.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Arecibo, Camuy, Hatillo, Quebradillas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 15:28:00 Expires: 2021-09-03 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Arecibo; Camuy; Hatillo; Quebradillas The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Arecibo in Puerto Rico Camuy in Puerto Rico Hatillo in Puerto Rico Quebradillas in Puerto Rico * Until 545 PM AST. * At 348 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. These showers will continue to drift slowly over the next several hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Arecibo, Hatillo, Camuy, Quebradillas, Rafael Capo, Rafael Gonzalez, Bajadero, San Antonio, La Alianza, Corcovado, Carrizales, Quebrada, Animas, Piedra Gorda, Sabana Hoyos and Cacao. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

