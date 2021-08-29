Cancel
Biden to pay respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

By Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
Biden President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., for a trip to Dover Air Force Base, Del., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta)

DOVER, Del. — President Joe Biden is embarking on a solemn journey Sunday to honor and mourn the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide attack near the Kabul airport as their remains return to U.S. soil from Afghanistan.

Biden and his wife Jill were traveling to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to meet privately with the families of those killed and then attend the “dignified transfer” of the fallen troops, a military ritual of receiving the remains of those killed in foreign combat. They departed for Dover on a misty, overcast morning.

The dead ranged in age from 20 to 31 and came from California and Massachusetts and states in between. They include a 20-year-old Marine from Wyoming who had been expecting his first child in three weeks and a 22-year-old Navy corpsman who in his last FaceTime conversation with his mother assured her that he would stay safe because “my guys got me.”

PREVIOUS: City of Lawrence mourns Marine sergeant killed in Kabul bombing

Five were just 20, born not long before the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, that spurred the United States to invade Afghanistan to topple al-Qaida and dismantle their Taliban hosts who ruled the country.

At their deaths, the 13 young service members were on the ground for the U.S. coda to its longest war, assisting a chaotic evacuation of Americans and of Afghans who helped the U.S. war effort and are now fleeing the Taliban after their return to power.

“The 13 service members that we lost were heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our highest American ideals and while saving the lives of others,” Biden said in a statement Saturday. “Their bravery and selflessness have enabled more than 117,000 people at risk to reach safety thus far.”

Family members of the fallen often travel to Dover to be present as flag-draped transfer cases are taken off the transport plane that returns them to American soil.

Aside from the quiet commands of honor guards who carry the transfer cases, the short prayers of the chaplain typically are the only words spoken during the ritual.

Like his three most recent predecessors as presidents, who all attended dignified transfers for troops killed in the nearly 20-year-old Afghanistan war, Biden is expected to meet with the families of the fallen before returning to Washington.

It will be the first time that Biden has traveled to Dover as president for such a movement. But he is not unfamiliar with the ritual.

Biden attended a dignified transfer for two U.S. soldiers killed in a suicide blast at Bagram Airfield in the final months of his vice presidency in 2016. In 2008, while a senator and at the request of the grieving family, he attended one for a soldier killed in a car bombing in Iraq. Biden told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that he had to get permission from the Pentagon to attend the transfer.

The 13 troops who died in Kabul were the first U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan since February 2020. That was when the Trump administration reached an agreement with the Taliban that called for the militant group to halt attacks on Americans in exchange for a U.S. commitment to remove all American troops and contractors by May 2021. Biden announced in April that he would have all forces out by September.

Eleven of the 13 Americans killed were Marines. One was a Navy sailor and one an Army soldier.

