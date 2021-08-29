Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant Explains How ‘Depressing’ Times Actually Had A Positive Impact On Season 46

From facing down a pandemic to bring the show back while also weathering one of the most important presidential elections in this country's history, NBC's Saturday Night Live has more than a few "Stories from the Show" to tell about the 46th season. Thankfully, the long-running sketch comedy/music series began telling some of them this summer. In the first edition, SNL founder Lorne Michaels and the cast took viewers behind the scenes to show them how they were able to pull off the most difficult season in the show's near half-century run. This time around, its host, actor & comedian Dave Chappelle (who hosted the first show after the Joe Biden/Donald Trump election, with musical guests the Foo Fighters) on what the experience was like and how he approaches being on SNL as opposed to being on stage.