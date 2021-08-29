Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant Explains How ‘Depressing’ Times Actually Had A Positive Impact On Season 46

By Adreon Patterson
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the past decade or so, Saturday Night Live has relied on certain cast members to do the bulk of the heavy lifting. And Aidy Bryant has been a go-to staple since becoming a full cast member in Season 39. Whether the character is male or female, Bryant has always brought her goofy sensibility, sharp physicality and comedic timing. The SNL star knows how important laughter can be during such challenging times, too, and she recently explained how "depressing" times had a positive impact on the series’ latest season.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Kenan Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Sketch Comedy#Nbc#Comedy Show#Entertainment Weekly#Snl#The Primetime Emmys#Nbc#Cinemablend Contributor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

Saturday Night Live: Dave Chappelle Reflects on His SNL Hosting Gigs

From facing down a pandemic to bring the show back while also weathering one of the most important presidential elections in this country's history, NBC's Saturday Night Live has more than a few "Stories from the Show" to tell about the 46th season. Thankfully, the long-running sketch comedy/music series began telling some of them this summer. In the first edition, SNL founder Lorne Michaels and the cast took viewers behind the scenes to show them how they were able to pull off the most difficult season in the show's near half-century run. This time around, its host, actor & comedian Dave Chappelle (who hosted the first show after the Joe Biden/Donald Trump election, with musical guests the Foo Fighters) on what the experience was like and how he approaches being on SNL as opposed to being on stage.
CelebritiesBeaumont Enterprise

William Clotworthy, 'Saturday Night Live' Censor, Dies at 95

Clotworthy’s son, actor Robert Clotworthy, confirmed the news to Variety. Born on Jan. 13, 1926, in Westfield, NJ., Clotworthy started in the industry as an NBC page in the 1940s, then went on to a career in advertising at Madison Avenue firm, BBD&O. Some of the stars and shows he worked with include Groucho Marx, Bing Crosby and “Your Hit Parade.”
TV SeriesCollider

'Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens': Bowen Yang and Lori Tan Chinn on Getting to Try New Things For Season 2

The second season of Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens continues the show's joke-packed look at the wild life of a young millennial (Awkwafina) balancing her odd family with her own nascent adulthood. Key to the show, of course, is Nora's family, including father Wally (BD Wong), grandmother (Lori Tan Chinn), and cousin Edmund (Bowen Yang) — all of whom have their own unique quirks that bring to life the very strange reality which Nora occupies.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

This Is Who Will Replace Meghan McCain When "The View" Returns

Things will look different when The View returns for its 25th season in September. Not only will all of the hosts be filming in the studio together for the first time since March 2020, but there will also be a new co-host. Former co-host Meghan McCain left the series in August, at the end of the show's 24th season, after four years on The View and tons of onscreen spats. When you tune in for the Season 25 premiere, a new View host will be taking her seat. Read on to find out who will be taking McCain's place on The View.
NFLHello Magazine

Michael Strahan makes major announcement - and fans are ecstatic

Michael Strahan has established a prolific career for himself through his time as a professional football player, and now a daytime staple thanks to Good Morning America. He is now giving his adoring fans an insight into his journey and how he got to this point in a new documentary feature.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.
TV & Videosbizjournals

Another daytime talk show loses a host

Another co-host of a daytime talk show is leaving. Elaine Welterroth, a former editor of Teen Vogue, is leaving as a co-host of "The Talk," which airs weekdays on most CBS stations. After just one year on the air, Welteroth announced Tuesday that she is leaving, Entertainment Weekly reports. Carrie...
InternetHello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde shares exciting news with fans on social media

When Jane Marczewski, aka Nightbirde, made her first appearance on America's Got Talent early into the season's auditions, she instantly became a fan favorite. Her devastating exit from the show due to her failing health left many feeling emotional, but she's continued to spread the joy through her messages of hope.
MusicHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood announces 'very special' news that her fans approve

Carrie Underwood has had an exciting few months and her latest news was met with a mass of enthusiasm from her loyal fans. The country star took to Instagram this week to reveal that she has teamed up with Dan and Shay to record a song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy