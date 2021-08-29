Bungie removes overpowered dancing shoes from ‘Destiny 2’ PVP
Bungie has removed the Radiant Dance Machines from Destiny 2 PVP, which allowed hunters to dodge far too frequently. The Destiny 2 Radiant Dance Machines exotic boots have been removed from the Crucible PVP modes. The hunter-exclusive item allowed players to use their dodge ability more frequently when they are near enemies. This power in itself would be annoying but not game-breaking, however several mods synergise with the hunter dodge that vastly increases its potency. The power level gained from these combos caused the developers to prevent the items use in PVP, with Bungie Help tweeting the change.www.nme.com
