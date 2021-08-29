Cancel
There's no escape from Facebook, even if you don't use it

By Geoffrey A. Fowler
Megan Borovicka joined Facebook in 2013 and then forgot she even had an account. But Facebook never forgot about her. The 42-year-old Oakland, Calif., lawyer never picked any "friends," posted any status updates, liked any photos or even opened the Facebook app on her phone. Yet over the last decade, Facebook has used an invisible data vacuum to suction up very specific details about her life - from her brand of underwear to where she received her paycheck.

