One Stat Says Everything About J.D Martinez’s Importance To Red Sox
In case you had forgotten, J.D. Martinez reminded everyone Saturday why he’s such a pivotal part of what the Boston Red Sox are trying to do. Martinez on Saturday hit what proved to be the deciding homer in Saturday’s extra-innings win over the Cleveland Indians, busting an 0-for-20 slump in the process. He was feeling recuperated after getting a full day off Friday, and with his mind and body right again, he reaffirmed why he’s such a key part of the Red Sox lineup.nesn.com
Comments / 0