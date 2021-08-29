Cancel
One Stat Says Everything About J.D Martinez’s Importance To Red Sox

By Logan Mullen
NESN
 5 days ago
In case you had forgotten, J.D. Martinez reminded everyone Saturday why he’s such a pivotal part of what the Boston Red Sox are trying to do. Martinez on Saturday hit what proved to be the deciding homer in Saturday’s extra-innings win over the Cleveland Indians, busting an 0-for-20 slump in the process. He was feeling recuperated after getting a full day off Friday, and with his mind and body right again, he reaffirmed why he’s such a key part of the Red Sox lineup.

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

