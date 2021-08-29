Priscilla Wallace
Priscilla “Pat” Rice Eaton Wallace, 99, of Newington, Connecticut and Southport, Maine passed away peacefully at her home on August 25, 2021. Pat was born in Melrose, Massachusetts on July 19, 1922 to Walter Rice and Bernice (Marriner) Eaton. Pat graduated from Melrose High School and University of Maine in 1944. She married Leonard G. Wallace in October of 1947 and settled in Wakefield, Massachusetts. The growing family moved to Newington, Connecticut in 1953.www.wiscassetnewspaper.com
Comments / 0