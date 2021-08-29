Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Taking a Hammer to Noncompete Agreements Might Hurt Workers

By Stephen L. Carter
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month, Illinois became the latest state to place severe limits on the enforceability of noncompete agreements. The new rules include a ban on the clauses for nearly all employees earning less than $75,000. Other states are considering their own restrictions. President Joe Biden has asked the Federal Trade Commission...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Thurgood Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloomberg Lp#Npr#Nca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Senate Democrats Eye Taxes on Stock Buybacks, Excess CEO Pay

Senate Democrats are discussing a wider range of tax proposals than President Joe Biden has proposed, including levies on stock buybacks, carbon emissions and executive compensation, as part of a package of measures to help fund a ramping up in social spending. One idea is applying an excise tax on...
Labor IssuesWashington Post

The filibuster has long hurt American workers too

This year, the filibuster has kneecapped voting rights and derailed a wide range of legislation, from changes to policing to a minimum-wage increase. Much has been written about the filibuster’s antidemocratic and racist past and present. But it has also been used as a tool of the antilabor right to weaken labor unions. As a result, the United States hasn’t had comprehensive labor reform in more than seven decades, leaving workers subject to a set of antiquated and restrictive labor laws.
BusinessWashington Post

A Bad Jobs Report Is Not a Reason to Spend More Money

The U.S. saw a gut-wrenching decline in new jobs created in August: just 235,000, down from an average of more than 1 million in both June and July. Quite aside from what it means for the future course of U.S. economic policy, one political consequence of the disappointing employment report seems clear: House Democrats will be emboldened in their demands that Senate centrists support their $3.5-trillion budget plan.
ImmigrationWashington Post

Patching the U.S. Asylum System Won’t End the Larger Crisis

Faced with a continuing surge of migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.’s southern border, the Biden administration has announced plans to speed up the way such cases are handled. The proposals are fine, as far as they go — but they don’t go nearly far enough. To stop things at the border from getting any worse, the administration and Congress need to take a comprehensive view of the problem, and to remind themselves of two crucial points.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Mcdonald, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Is the Federal Trade Commission investigating McFlurry machines?

The United States Federal Trade Commission is reportedly investigating broken McDonald’s McFlurry machines. According to the Wall Street Journal, the FTC has contacted multiple franchisees looking for more information on its historically troubled machines used to make McDonald’s milkshakes, soft cones and the McFlurry. The FTC declined to comment on...
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Commentary: How a blanket minimum wage increase could hurt workers

The move toward raising the minimum wage is laudable and designed to help impoverished workers. Many states have passed legislation to gradually increase the minimum wage up to $15 per hour. The federal government is also considering similar legislation. However, this blanket approach may adversely affect the very people it...
Labor Issuesnewscenter1.tv

Disney reaches vaccination agreement with union workers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Company and a coalition of unions have agreed that workers at Disney World will have to get COVID-19 vaccinations to keep their jobs. The deal reached Monday requires the union workers to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 22 unless they get...
EconomyHousing Wire

How a noncompete ban would impact the mortgage industry

On July 9, President Joe Biden ordered the Federal Trade Commission to fully ban or limit an employer’s use of noncompetes. If such a rule is implemented, industry veterans and labor attorneys say it could change how the mortgage industry recruits and retains talent over the next decade and beyond.
PoliticsLaw.com

Valid Reasons For Noncompete Clauses

We recognize the benefits to employers and disadvantages to employees of noncompete clauses in employment contracts. Estimates suggest that as much as 20% of the US workforce may be subject to noncompete requirements and that 50% of private sector employers use them to some extent. They serve various purposes from agreements not to compete to restrictions on the location of future employment. While state law differs and at least three states follow the common law which prohibited them altogether, New Jersey generally follows the majority rule that flows from the 1711 holding by the Queen’s Bench in Mitchel v. Reynolds 24 Eng. Rep. 347; they are enforceable if reasonable in time and scope. Stated differently, the limitations in the agreement must be reasonable. And that may depend upon the contractual provisions and, for example, on the period of employment covered by the agreement and whether the employee worked for the employer for a short or lengthy period, for a fixed salary or as an owner of a business to be sold and the position held for the contracting employer.
BusinessWashington Post

The August jobs report shows delta is claiming livelihoods. Here’s how the government must respond.

For months, the delta variant has been claiming lives. Now — much like the original strain of the coronavirus — it is also claiming livelihoods. The U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs on net in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. This was only about a third of what economists had been forecasting — a huge disappointment. It is also a massive slowdown; over the previous six months, growth had averaged 703,000 jobs per month, culminating in more than a million jobs added in July alone. You can see the sudden stall-out in job growth in this chart, which shows employment rising sharply for a while until last month:

Comments / 0

Community Policy