Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Kominers’s Conundrums: A Heist Leads to a Virtual Adventure

By Scott Duke Kominers
Washington Post
 5 days ago

One of the most extraordinary puzzle innovations of the last year has been the rise of virtual escape rooms, which make it possible to play immersive puzzle games from your home or office. The Escape Game has been a pioneer of this new format. In the early stages of the...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashanti
Person
Monet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure#Bloomberg Lp#Puzzle Game#Harvard#The Escape Game#Fbi#Air#Twitter#Bloomberg Opinion Today#Conundrums#Enigmida#Recon#Cashbar#Japanese#Kilohertz#Thorns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
California StateCanyon News

The Californian Inventor Who Left The World Spinning

UNITED STATES—As we hurtle almost one quarter into the 21st century, it can often be easy to take the comforts and conveniences of modern life for granted. The digital age has risen like an electronic tsunami, sweeping us along with barely any pause for thought, having quickly grown accustomed to the latest gadgets and tools at our disposal, including those which keep us entertained.
Technologymartechseries.com

Quantcast Announces Industry Leading Lineup at Fall Virtual NOVA Event

Participation from Industry Experts at Adobe, Autodesk, Dell Technologies, dentsu Media, GroupM, Kia Motors and more. Quantcast, the advertising technology company and creator of an innovative intelligent audience platform, announced Virtual NOVA: Simply Smarter Connections, a Quantcast premier event taking place in three regional events beginning on Tuesday, September 14 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET. The online event will feature Quantcast executives and leading brands, agencies, and publishers exploring the future of advertising and showcasing new and innovative capabilities in the Quantcast Platform.
InternetThe Sweet Setup

Josh’s Time Blocking Adventures in Fantastical

I can’t overtly say I’m the most stubborn team member here at The Sweet Setup, but I certainly take my time when it comes to cool apps and workflows. We have some awesome courses here on The Sweet Setup, all of which are surely worth my time, but I haven’t worked through all them yet. I’m not currently using Obsidian (Craft is more my cup of tea). It took me over two years to truly adopt 1Password. I still prefer Notability over GoodNotes.
Technologyatlantanews.net

Meet the Brave New World of Luxandia, a Luxury Virtual Reality Space that Takes the Emerging Concept of the Metaverse to its Next Evolution

London, United Kingdom - September 2, 2021 - The Luxury today announced that the development of its new venture, Luxandia is currently at 40%, with a full launch scheduled for late Spring 2022. Luxandia will be a global virtual reality space dedicated to the online luxury industry, presenting some of the world's biggest luxury brands in retail areas, from automotive to watches.
Aerospace & DefenseTODAY.com

Researchers reveal key discovery in Bermuda Triangle: Wreckage 'has a story to tell'

It's a mystery that has endured for 76 years in a fabled area that many sailors and aviators have long said contains supernatural forces we don't understand. On Dec. 5, 1945, 14 airmen flying five World War II torpedo bombers called Avengers took off from Naval Air Station Fort Lauderdale on a routine training mission over the Bermuda Triangle and were never seen again. The U.S. Navy even sent a Martin Mariner search plane out at the time to find the missing aircraft, and that plane and it's crew of 13 also disappeared.
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Swamp People’ Star Troy Broussard Single-Handedly Pries Giant Gator’s Jaws Open in Wild Pic Ahead of Hunting Season

“10 more days till the bodies hit the floor!” Swamp People‘s Troy Broussard is ready for gator season with his intense photo prying a giant. Hoo boy, Swamp People fans, it’s almost gator season! And none know it better than T-Roy Broussard. He’s proving it Wednesday with his latest post showing off an immense past harvest. With plenty of “Good luck!” comments from fans on Instagram, Troy is no doubt ready to roll.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Officially ‘Wipes Out’ Surprising Company

WWE have let go a plethora of talents as well as staffs over the past year. The company has made several huge changes and that included disbanding of many divisions as well. Vince McMahon’s company share a good relationship with Japan and NXT continues to use Japanese stars even now. 2015’s Beast In The East event took place in Japan as well and was a huge hit with fans.
Worldwomenfitness.net

Mayling Ng: Exceptionally Talented Martial Arts Expert and Actress “Hong Kong to Hollywood Story”

Mayling Ng is ready to kick it into high gear – with her black belt in Martial Arts, fitness championships representing Singapore (it’s been Msaid she could bench press Arnold Schwarzenegger), and several noteworthy acting projects on the horizon. Mayling will soon be starring in the DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure film “The Suicide Squad,” premiering in theaters on August 6th. From writer/director James Gunn, the film features a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. Mayling plays ‘Mongal,’ the daughter of the Ruler of War world ‘Mongul the Elder’. Mongal is a malevolent, muscular alien with orange skin who doesn’t play well with others — Harley Quinn in particular. She stars alongside the A-list cast of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waitti, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Storm Reid, and many more!
EconomyPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Boss in a Rage Fired Poor Worker in a Factory

One afternoon, the boss of an iron company was walking around the factory, doing a weekly check-in to see how his employees were doing and to check on production. At first, everything seemed fine. All of the employees were working well, and the machines were in perfect condition. The boss was pleased about what he was seeing and made a note of everything.
Bethlehem, PAWFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet in Bethlehem

Looking at the picture wall at the Hotel Bethlehem, you can see a lot of the great and near-great that have spent a night within its nearly 100 year old walls. They range from John F. Kennedy, Winston Churchill and Henry Kissinger to Shirley Temple and the Dali Lama. And right near the middle of them is one you might not expect, that of Ozzie Nelson. But it is true. On Saturday, May 5, 1934, playing for Lehigh University’s Junior Prom, Nelson, then a band leader with a growing national reputation, attracted a capacity crowd to the Hotel Bethlehem and a record sum of nearly $1,000 surplus to the Lehigh Student Activities fund.
Merrimac, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Art heist author slated for virtual presentation

MERRIMAC – Bestselling author Anthony Amore will give a virtual presentation at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25 on his new book, "The Woman Who Stole Vermeer: The True Story of Rose Dugdale and the Russborough House Art Heist." To register, go to www.merrimaclibrary.org and find the event link on the events calendar.
Healthophthalmologytimes.com

Virtual training tackling leading cause of childhood blindness

Led by eye care nonprofit Orbis with support from Alcon, the training will build eye care professionals' skills to treat retinopathy of prematurity in Latin America. Orbis International has launched a new virtual Flying Eye Hospital project that will train eye care professionals across Latin America to treat retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), the leading cause of blindness among children worldwide.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

The Sun’s “Convective Conundrum” Solved? Scientists Inch Closer to Cracking Mysteries of Space Weather

New research from University of Colorado at Boulder, could help scientists better understand the phenomena behind ‘sunspots’. The sun has long intrigued scientists. However, this sphere of super-heated plasma—the closest star to Earth—is also notoriously difficult to study, leaving many unanswered questions. Now, researchers have one possible answer to a...
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Watch Dogs gets a new mission based on Netflix’s Money Heist

Watch Dogs gets a new mission-based on Netflix’s Money Heist. Legion now has heists. At least one. A new event that combines Legion and Netflix’s Money Heist allows players to team up with their friends to steal cryptocurrency from Clan Kelly, one of the game’s enemies. Watch Dogs: Legion allows...
Visual ArtDesign Week

Design Museum launches entrepreneurs scheme for underrepresented designers

The 8-week Entrepreneurs Hub will mentor creatives who “may have felt locked out of design opportunities in the past”. The Design Museum is seeking applicants for its newly-launched Entrepreneurs Hub, an accelerator programme for design-led start-ups from diverse backgrounds. The 8-week programme will mentor participants, as well as offer business...
Real EstateWashington Post

The Last Thing San Francisco Needs Is More Home Offices

For a decade, Americans have endured rising rents in the cities where the best jobs are. Some hoped that the post-pandemic era would reverse this trend, as people moved out to the suburbs and worked from home. But in fact, remote work is likely to exacerbate the rent problem rather than relieve it, because of demand for larger houses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy