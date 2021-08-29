Kominers’s Conundrums: A Heist Leads to a Virtual Adventure

Looking at the picture wall at the Hotel Bethlehem, you can see a lot of the great and near-great that have spent a night within its nearly 100 year old walls. They range from John F. Kennedy, Winston Churchill and Henry Kissinger to Shirley Temple and the Dali Lama. And right near the middle of them is one you might not expect, that of Ozzie Nelson. But it is true. On Saturday, May 5, 1934, playing for Lehigh University’s Junior Prom, Nelson, then a band leader with a growing national reputation, attracted a capacity crowd to the Hotel Bethlehem and a record sum of nearly $1,000 surplus to the Lehigh Student Activities fund.