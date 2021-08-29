Examiner Datebook, Sept. 1

BORDENTOWN – Bordentown City resident Brenna Jobes had an idea to help solve an issue regarding increased sightings of lanternflies in the community since May. According to the New Jersey Department of Agriculture (NJDA), the spotted lanternfly is an invasive planthopper native to China, India and Vietnam. It was ﬁrst discovered in the U.S. back in 2014 in Pennsylvania and has since spread to other states like New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, New York, Connecticut and Ohio.