Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allentown, NJ

Examiner Datebook, Sept. 1

By Submitted Content
Posted by 
Hopewell Valley News
Hopewell Valley News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

• The Monmouth County Park System will present “Peter and the Starcatcher” at the Thompson Park Theater Barn, Lincroft. A prequel to “Peter Pan,” the show tells the story of how the boy who wouldn’t grow up came to Neverland with heart, humor and music. The schedule is as follows: Sept. 16, 7-9:30 p.m.; Sept. 17, 7-9:30 p.m.; and Sept. 18, 2-4:30 p.m. Open to ages 10 and up, under 18 with adult. The cost is $15 per person per show; pre-registration is required. To register, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000.

centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell, NJ
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hopewelj and Mercer County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/hopewell-valley-news/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Marlboro Township, NJ
City
Manalapan Township, NJ
City
Allentown, NJ
Allentown, NJ
Government
City
Middletown, NJ
City
Englishtown, NJ
City
Millstone, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Presbyterian Churches#Restaurants#Hospice#Monmouthcountyparks Com#Deep Cut Gardens#Deep Cut Bonsai Society#Historic Walnford#Glen Eagle Advisors#Llc#Zoom#Allentown High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Tri-Town News

Monmouth County News Briefs, Sept. 1

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is inviting the families of Monmouth County Sept. 11 victims to participate in a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony, which will be held at Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook at 460 Ocean Boulevard, Atlantic Highlands, on Sept. 11 at 8 a.m. “As we mark the...
Middlesex County, NJPosted by
Tri-Town News

Middlesex County celebrates Back to School Month

The Arts Institute of Middlesex County is presenting a multitude of arts and culture events, exhibitions, and shows throughout September. The month is packed with programming primarily centered around Back to School Month. While COVID-19 restrictions have lifted, artists all over the county and the Middlesex County Arts Institute continue...
Bordentown, NJPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

Bordentown City residents take part in Lanternfly Murder Pub Crawl

BORDENTOWN – Bordentown City resident Brenna Jobes had an idea to help solve an issue regarding increased sightings of lanternflies in the community since May. According to the New Jersey Department of Agriculture (NJDA), the spotted lanternfly is an invasive planthopper native to China, India and Vietnam. It was ﬁrst discovered in the U.S. back in 2014 in Pennsylvania and has since spread to other states like New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, New York, Connecticut and Ohio.
Cranbury Township, NJPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

Cranbury weathers Tropical Storm Ida

Tropical Storm Ida caused flash flooding all throughout Middlesex County, including in Cranbury Township, closing several roadways on Sept. 1. The remnants of the storm impacting Cranbury follows Tropical Storm Henri, which occurred prior on Aug. 22. Tropical Storm Ida traveled up the East Coast, wreaking havoc in Burlington, Mercer...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

News Transcript On Campus, Sept. 1

Margaret Figliolino, a sophomore political science major from Freehold, has been named to the Le Moyne College, Syracuse, N.Y., Spring 2021 dean’s list. Olivia Tu of Freehold graduated from Hofstra University, Hempstead, N.Y., in May 2021, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Global Studies and Geography. The winners of the...
North Brunswick Township, NJPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

North Brunswick superintendent joins ESCNJ Board of Directors

The Educational Services Commission of New Jersey (ESCNJ) announced the appointment of Acting Superintendent of North Brunswick Township Schools Janet Ciarrocca to its Board of Directors. Ciarrocca’s background includes curriculum development, technology, advocacy, fundraising and grant/programming, according to the statement. Ciarrocca began her career as an elementary school teacher and...
Woodbridge Township, NJPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

‘Luxury cat condos’ available in Sewaren

The new "luxury cat condos" at The Cattery in Sewaren.PHOTO COURTESY OF WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP. Woodbridge Mayor John E. McCormac cuts the ribbon for the Cattery in Sewaren, "luxury cat condos."PHOTO COURTESY OF WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP. Woodbridge Mayor John E. McCormac, the Woodbridge Animal Shelter & Pet Adoption Center, and the Woodbridge...

Comments / 0

Community Policy