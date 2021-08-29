Crowder Takes Checkered Flag at Macon Speedway

Alan Crowder has been racing and competing at Macon Speedway for a lot of years, mainly in Sportsman and BillingsleyRewards.com Modified divisions. He's tasted success, failure, wrecks, dirt, all things considered and hasn't been able to win a feature. He's had the chances to be fastest qualifier and heat race winner but when it comes to the feature race, he's only been as high as first runner-up. Until Saturday night. During the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified feature with a caution flag that penalized Tommy Sheppard, Jr. for a spinout that sent him to the back, Crowder had one fewer driver to worry about. Guy Taylor, Curt Rhodes, Jarrett Stryker and Joe Strawkas were moving toward the front and after a handful of caution flags, Crowder opened his lead and took his first feature win in more than ten years.