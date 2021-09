One barn find is rare; nearly 200 under one roof is pretty much unheard of. Yet that’s exactly what’s on offer in one warehouse across the pond. London Barn Finds has just put 174 dust-covered classics up for auction. According to the company, the “strange yet wonderful collection of rust in North London” comprises genuine barn finds that date back as far back as the ‘50s and hail from some of the most respected European marques. The epic private collection has been showcased in an eight-minute video by Youtuber Freddie Atkins via the channel TheTFJJ. There are a few standouts among the...