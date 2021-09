So by the time that the credits rolled on "Pale," viewers were getting a much clearer understanding of what those little black pills that we've been seeing ahead of the premiere of FX's American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) are all about. And let's just say it comes with a price, as Harry (Finn Wittrock) and Doris (Lily Rabe) are about to find out via Alma's (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) new-found "Thirst." As you're about to see in the following preview, that means Harry's the one who's going to have to make sure Alma's on a "proper diet" before she has to go looking for "food" herself. Meanwhile, Ursula (Leslie Grossman) needs to know what's really going on in Provincetown and she's not leaving without answers.