Who are Virginia Tech's former four-star players in 2021?
When Virginia Tech kicks off the 2021 football season at the end of the week, they will do so with 14 former 247Sports Composite four-star recruits on the roster. According to the 247Sports Team Talent Composite, which examines and ranks every FBS team - accounting for transfers, dismissals, and other early departures – based on how their players ranked in high school, Virginia Tech has the seventh highest-ranked composite score in the ACC behind Clemson, Miami, North Carolina, Florida State, NC State, and Georgia Tech.247sports.com
