Promo If you’re still not convinced of the need to reexamine your whole approach to file management, perhaps a ransomware attack will change your mind. Ransomware merchants don’t just rely on working their way into your systems and locking your data. They know that any company large enough to pay a reasonable ransom will have a backup system in place. Which is why if they get the opportunity, they’ll happily bide their time, crippling your data protection systems well before they put the full lock on your production systems.