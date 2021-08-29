Aquaman's Jason Momoa And Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Reunite To Celebrate Projects See And Candyman
Hollywood stars have learned new ways to promote their projects after pivoting due to COVID-19. Social media has become the go-to way to connect with their fans during promotional runs. Aquaman co-stars Jason Momoa and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have taken that strategy to heart. But instead of promoting them separately, the two colleagues decided to team up on social media to promote their projects, See and Candyman, together. And the result was a delightful reunion between the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom stars.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0