Portland, OR

Summer temps on the final weekend day of August

By Joseph Dames
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It sure seems like summer has been trying to settle down the last few weeks. We haven’t had a 90-degree day since August 15. We have also racked up seven days in the 70s since that heat wave in mid-August. Well, this weekend brought a quiet sizzle to the forecast, with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees Saturday. I’m expecting a similar forecast Sunday, but probably a few degrees cooler as the onshore flow picks up a bit more.

