Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Dubai developer Limitless set to agree third debt restructuring deal

By Davide Barbuscia
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

DUBAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dubai state-owned property developer Limitless is set to reach an agreement with creditors over some $760 million of troubled debt, documents seen by Reuters showed - its third restructuring in a decade.

Limitless, along with Nakheel, was among the biggest casualties of Dubai’s property crash and the subsequent debt crisis that began in 2009.

It plans to enter into a lock-up agreement - a precursor to a long form term sheet and definitive documentation - with an ad-hoc group of creditors by the end of this month and with remaining creditors by the end of September to restructure the debt, an overview of the plan seen by Reuters showed.

The ad-hoc group includes First Abu Dhabi Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Arab National Bank, and Mashreqbank.

A Limitless spokesperson declined to comment. First Abu Dhabi Bank declined to comment and the other lenders did not immediately respond to comment requests.

Creditors will have the option to settle their debts at a 50% discount or to extend their current positions through a seven-year loan.

The restructured loan would be split into U.S dollar and UAE dirhams tranches and would include mandatory pre-payments from asset sales, the documents showed.

As part of the restructuring, Limitless would sell land at Al Wasl, a $12 billion project it planned on the outskirts of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

The group will keep part of the sale proceeds to stabilise and fund the business.

Limitless reached a first restructuring agreement in 2012 and a second in 2016.

The company, the former property arm of Dubai World, was a victim of Dubai’s corporate debt crisis, which was triggered in 2009 by Dubai World’s request to delay repaying $25 billion in debt.

Dubai World reached an agreement in 2011 with banks to extend debt maturities and transferred the ownership to the government of Limitless, along with Nakheel Properties, which restructured its $16 billion debt in 2011. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

175K+
Followers
202K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Dubai#Debt Restructuring#Debt Crisis#Limitless#First Abu Dhabi Bank#Dubai Islamic Bank#Emirates Nbd#Arab National Bank#Mashreqbank#Uae#Dubai World#Nakheel Properties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Marketsswfinstitute.org

Sovereign Wealth Funds Returned to the Deal Table in 2021

The big trend outlier for the first half of 2020 is Russia-based National Welfare Fund’s investment in Sberbank Rossia in which 1H 2020 sovereign wealth fund direct investments ex-open market totaled US$ 57.122 billion Excluding the National Welfare Fund (NWF) deal in the calculation, which was US$ 29 billion, SWFs invested US$ 28.122 billion as adjusted. Some notable deals in the first half of 2020 which had dealt with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic lockdowns globally include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority’s (ADIA) investment in Thyssenkrupp AG’s Elevator Business Unit and Alberta Investment Management Corporation’s investment in Coastal GasLink Pipeline Ltd. In March 2020, the world’s largest central banks went full-throttle on quantitative easing (QE) mode, while governments printed money to cushion the blow of the forced pandemic lockdowns.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power launches $1 billion IPO

DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian utility developer ACWA Power on Thursday announced its intention to float on the Riyadh bourse in an initial public offering (IPO) sources have said could raise more than $1 billion. The company, which is half-owned by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, plans to...
BusinessShareCast

Sanne agrees to be bought by Apex in £1.5bn deal

Under the terms of the deal, announced late on Wednesday, Apex will pay 920p per share in cash. This is a premium of around 53% to the undisturbed Sanne closing share price on 13 May and above the 875p a share bid made by private equity firm Cinven. Sanne chairman...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

China Three Gorges nears deal for Dubai renewable firm Alcazar

State-owned China Three Gorges Corp. is nearing a deal to acquire Dubai-based wind and solar developer Alcazar Energy Partners, people with knowledge of the matter said, in one of China’s biggest pushes yet into Middle Eastern renewable energy. A consortium led by Three Gorges is in advanced talks to buy...
Real Estatetheregistrysf.com

Crow Holdings Forms $1B U.S. Industrial JV with Abu Dhabi-Based Mubadala

Crow Holdings, a national real estate investment and development firm, and Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, have announced a joint venture partnership to develop new Class-A industrial properties across major markets in the U.S. The venture will pursue approximately $1 billion of development opportunities targeting a range of institutional industrial markets. The venture with Mubadala highlights Crow Holdings’ ongoing focus of providing global investors with a broad array of innovative solutions to meet their long-term investment objectives.
WorldAviation Week

Wizz Air Shifts Some Abu Dhabi Routes To Dubai, Citing Restrictions

Wizz Air has transferred six Abu Dhabi (AUH) routes to neighboring Dubai where COVID-19 entry rules are looser. The routes—which had been moved to AUH in 2020 as Wizz Air looked to consolidate its UAE operations, having previously landed at Dubai World Central (DWC)—are now flying to Dubai again... Subscription...
Travelbreakingtravelnews.com

Etihad Airways welcomes Abu Dhabi quarantine decision

Etihad Airways is preparing for a boost in travel to and from Abu Dhabi following the removal of quarantine requirements for all vaccinated travellers arriving from abroad. Fully vaccinated travellers (with vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation) can arrive from all international destinations without the need to quarantine. All...
WorldTravelDailyNews.com

Abu Dhabi welcomes all vaccinated travellers from around the world, lifting quarantine measures starting 5 September 2021

UAE, ABU DHABI - Following the updated international entry guidelines recently announced by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announces Abu Dhabi is set to welcome all fully vaccinated tourists and residents travelling from all countries around the world, as well as unvaccinated visitors from ‘Green List’ countries, with no quarantine measures. Vaccines must be approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO). This will take effect starting 5 September 2021.
Worldroutesonline.com

Abu Dhabi eases strict COVID-19 entry rules

From Sept. 5 vaccinated passengers arriving in the emirate will be able to avoid having to quarantine for 10 days, as had been widely required. Abu Dhabi has said it will end quarantine requirements for all vaccinated travelers arriving in the emirate. The move is certain to be welcomed by...
theedgemarkets.com

Phase One Special Covid-19 Assistance payments to begin on Sept 6

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 1): Phase One payments of the Special Covid-19 Assistance (BKC) will be credited to the recipients’ accounts starting from Sept 6. The payments will be made in stages and are expected to be completed on Sept 10. Announcing the matter in a statement today, Prime Minister Datuk...
Worldwhtc.com

Abu Dhabi removes quarantine for all vaccinated travellers

DUBAI (Reuters) – Abu Dhabi will remove the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving from international destinations starting Sunday, said the Abu Dhabi government media office on Twitter on Thursday. A negative PCR test remains a requirement to travel to the United Arab Emirates’ capital, it said. (Reporting...
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA considers divestment of oil and gas assets

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) is considering divesting some or all of its oil and gas assets as part of a strategic review. The firm said that the review will focus on assessing strategic options for the sale of some or all the oil and gas assets. It may also consider options to retain and develop the assets within the larger group.
Immigrationbreakingtravelnews.com

Abu Dhabi to reopen borders to international travellers

Abu Dhabi is set to welcome fully-vaccinated tourists from around the world from September 5th. Unvaccinated visitors from green list countries will also be welcomed with no quarantine measures. Vaccines must be approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The news comes following the release of updated international entry guidelines...

Comments / 0

Community Policy