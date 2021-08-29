Tornado Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 08:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Jackson County in southern Mississippi * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 810 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Big Point, or near Grand Bay, moving northwest at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Big Point around 815 AM CDT. Wade and Hurley around 820 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 75 and 76. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN