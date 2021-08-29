Tornado Warning issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 08:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Mobile A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL MOBILE COUNTY At 808 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Grand Bay, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Mobile County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN