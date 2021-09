Falls police are searching for the killer of a 20-year-old man as they continue to respond to an explosion of shootings in the city over the past four days. Between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Thursday, city cops have responded to at least nine incidents of gunfire that have left city streets littered with spent shell casings. Detectives are reportedly convinced that all of the cases of gun violence are likely “tied together” and involve a relatively “small group of shooters” including two victims who were wounded late Saturday night and early Sunday morning and the city’s latest homicide victim.