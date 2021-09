The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says vaccinations for U.S. students should be required to attend class. “I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea,” says Dr. Anthony Fauci. “This is not something new. We have mandates in many places in schools, particularly public schools. We’ve done this for decades and decades requiring vaccines for polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis. So this would not be something new, requiring vaccinations for children to come to school.”