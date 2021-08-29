FIRST ALERT DAY Monday - Heavy rain and wind threat from several rounds of storms
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More rain and storms are in the forecast after midnight tonight heading into Monday morning. There is the potential for some heavy rain with these leading into the morning drive to work and school Monday. That has prompted a First Alert Day Monday. Not only with there be a morning round of rain and storms Monday but another round of overnight storms Monday night could be heavy rain and some strong wind gusts near 60 mph.www.wowt.com
