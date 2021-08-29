Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Lady Vols continue perfect start to 2021 season

By Ken Lay
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzZLP_0bgLodcO00

Tennessee continued its perfect start to the 2021 volleyball season with a pair of wins in the Tennessee Classic Saturday.

Tennessee opened the day by sweeping East Tennessee State, 25-12, 25-16, 25-14, at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Knoxville native and Berean Christian School graduate Lily Felts led Tennessee with 11 kills. She also recorded two aces and one assist.

Breana Runnels recorded 10 kills, 10 digs, one ace and one block against the Buccaneers (1-2).

Morgahn Fingall finished with eight kills and six blocks. Madison Bryant totaled nine digs and six assists, while Natalie Hayward recorded eight assists and Ava Bell had nine blocks.

The Lady Vols (3-0) closed out tournament play by defeating North Carolina State, 25-12, 25-23, 25-16.

Fingall recorded 16 kills, four aces and two assists against the Wolfpack (0-3).

Felts finished with 12 kills and nine digs. Runnels added seven kills, nine digs and one ace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YznB2_0bgLodcO00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
64K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Thompson Boling Arena#Berean Christian School#Wolfpack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UGA football in top 5 for Denzel Moore

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top five schools for class of 2023 recruit Denzel Moore. Moore is an unranked linebacker prospect, who plays high school football for Central Gwinnett in Suwanee, Georgia. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound edge rusher is an in-state recruit to keep an eye on. Kirby Smart, linebackers...
Florida StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here are the prospects Florida football will host for the FAU game

The Florida Gators will host several recruits this weekend on unofficial visits for the Florida Atlantic game, according to 247Sports. 2022 five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary and 2023 five-star safety Sonny Styles will visit and meet with Florida’s new defensive back coaches, Jules Montinar and Wesley McGriff. Styles is making his first trip to the Swamp and Singletary decommited from Ohio State at the beginning of August.
FootballPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five offensive keys to the game vs Akron

Auburn’s steady decline on the offensive side of the ball has been well documented. Auburn scored 25.1 points per game last season, their worst mark since 2012 (18.7 ppg). With nine starters returning, and a pair of cupcake games to open the season, the Tigers have the opportunity to work out the kinks early with new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. Auburn’s going to have a lot of things go their way against the Akron Zips, the Tigers’ first opponent of the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers fill out practice squad with 4 new signings

The 49ers on Friday filled the four vacancies on their practice squad roster. They officially announced the signings of tight end Tanner Hudson, cornerback Dee Virgin, linebacker Rashad Smith and wide receiver Isaiah Zuber. The 13 signings announced Wednesday were all players that were with the club in the offseason....
Wisconsin StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch: Penn State at Wisconsin

On Saturday morning, the No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers will face off against the No. 19 Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium to open up their 2021 season. This matchup will feature many unknowns for both teams after the perennial Big Ten powerhouses struggled in the shortened 2020 season. The Nittany Lions and Badgers both floundered in developing a consistent passing game last season and will be looking for bounce-back years. However, if you look at their last few matchups in recent years, the Badgers have lost the last four against the Nittany Lions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy