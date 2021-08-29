Local groundskeeper part of the fabric of Inverness

With the start of the Solheim Cup inching closer with every flip of the calendar, on a recent morning John Heintschel, one of the senior members of the grounds crew at Inverness, was working off of the main golf course, tidying up a piece of the property that the players will never see.

“I was out whacking thistle out of the tall fescue on two holes we don't even use anymore, but you could see it from one of the pavilions, so it mattered. It had to be cleaned up,” the 59-year-old Maumee native said. “Everything we are doing goes toward the look of that golf course. It has to be perfect.”

The historic Inverness track, which has played host to multiple U.S. Open championships, multiple PGA Championships, two U.S. Senior Opens as well as numerous top amateur events, will welcome the best women golfers in the world for the Solheim Cup. With the entirety of the golf world watching, Mr. Heintschel sees the Solheim as the best possible showcase for putting Inverness back in the discussion to host another of golf's major tournaments.

“We've been dialed in for months on getting this course in the best possible shape and even if I'm working 25 days in a row, I get up every morning and I love going to work,” he said. “All of this effort is going towards staging an incredible tournament, and continuing to have Inverness on the radar for any type of big events in the future.”

Mr. Heintschel is part of the base grounds crew staff of around three dozen working for course superintendent John Zimmers, who is widely regarded as one of the premier talents in the business. “Our staff is very dedicated. We're putting in long days and they are tired, but they are also excited,” Mr. Zimmers said. “Not everyone gets the chance to see their own work on national television, and for the local guys on the crew, most of them learned about this historic place from their parents and now this is their time to be a part of making history once again at Inverness.”

Long-term relationship

Mr. Heintschel's relationship with Inverness goes back nearly 50 years. He started to caddy at the club when he was just a fifth-grader at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns and on a memorable first day on the job, while toting a bag that likely weighed more than this 10-year-old did, he took a tumble on the first hole.

“It was the steepest part of the hill on No. 1 and I fell. But I got up and kept going and I was fine,” he said. “And no clubs came out of the bag.”

Mr. Heintschel's oldest brother had caddied at the club and they learned a solid work ethic from their father, who worked at Toledo Trust for more than 40 years and also worked in the evenings at Raceway Park.

“I had perfect attendance as a caddie. I was there every day,” Mr. Heintschel said. “My dad would drop us off at seven in the morning and I would usually work two 18-hole rounds. The money I made – that's how I paid for my own high school tuition, so I could go to St. John's.”

The going rate at the time was $4.50 per round, with usually a dollar tip. He continued caddying until his senior year in high school and had the opportunity to caddie for Jack Nicklaus in a practice round prior to the 1979 U.S. Open at Inverness since Nicklaus' regular caddie had not arrived in town yet.

During the tournament – the infamous “Hinkle Tree” event won by Hale Irwin – Mr. Heintschel carried the bag of Las Vegas pro Monte Money, who failed to make the cut. Mr. Heintschel soon moved on from the caddie ranks and worked in a seasonal role on the grounds crew at Inverness for the next four years.

Mr. Heintchel, who is the nephew of former St. John's basketball coach Ed Heintschel, would also win one of the prestigious Evans Scholarships awarded to Inverness caddies. He attended Ohio State but was forced to drop out in his junior year when a compound fracture of his arm resulted in a long recovery period at home.

He did not return to OSU, and soon got married and moved to Florida where he worked in the rental business. The couple would eventually move to Richmond where Mr. Heintschel spent 19 years in the rent-to-own business. After selling a franchise he owned, he went to work for a local public course which Mr. Heintschel referred to as a “goat ranch” – golf slang for a poorly maintained facility.

“It was not a good course, but while I was working there I really got the bug again and I realized golf course work – this is my true passion,” he said.

Finding an opening

While searching an industry employment app he came across an opening at Inverness, sent in his resume, and interviewed with assistant superintendent Carlton Henry.

“When I got hired and got back here, I saw a golf course that was a 100 percent change from the last time I worked here,” Mr. Heintschel said. “The course I knew back then had 2,200 more trees than we have on the course now.”

That return in the fall of 2019 also re-lit the spark that Inverness had ignited in that fifth-grader decades earlier.

“I realized Inverness is a place I truly love,” he said. “The respect I have for that plot of land can't really be put into words. I knew that is where I wanted to be.”

Most days start before 5 a.m. and this summer, since they have been dealing with the pernicious blend of intense heat and regular downpours, the work often stretches into the early evening.

“It takes a real special group that has to be committed to what we are doing here – playing host to the world,” Mr. Zimmers said. “They go the extra mile every day, and to demonstrate how dedicated they are to caring for this golf course, we've got a few guys on our crew who want to go to school for this now and make it a career. That is special.”

You can count the nearly sexagenarian Mr. Heintschel in that group. He will enroll in the turf management program at Rutgers University in January, spend 10 weeks in intensive study, and then return the following winter for a second 10-week session that will result in him receiving a certification in the profession.

“I have the tools, the know-how, the mentors, and the passion is certainly there,” he said. “Everything involved in my day at the golf course is putting my signature on the work, whether it is cutting the greens, mowing the fairways, or preparing the bunkers. It is all a reflection of me and the pride I take in this work and the love I have for this golf course.”

For the world to see

Mr. Heintschel expects all of the fatigue and anxiety and worries about the weather to finally subside once the pros arrive and the world gets to see the masterpiece on Dorr Street.

“It's exciting seeing all of this come together since my connection to Inverness is so personal,” he said. “And I have already told my wife that when I die, I want my ashes spread over the No. 7 fairway. That is just a gorgeous golf hole, and it is all natural – no sand, with just the creek running across the fairway. That's where I'll be.”

Mr. Heintschel and the rest of the Inverness crew will get some help during tournament week as course workers from clubs around the country fly in to essentially double the workforce. He is excited about showing off Inverness to them, the fans, the pros, and the golf world television audience. Inverness is part of golf's hallowed ground, with a history that stretches more than 100 years.

“I'm pretty damn proud of where I work, who I work for, and what I do,” he said. “I'm from here, grew up here, and this is a really big deal. That won't sink in with the younger guys on the crew right now, but in the future it will. They will be able to say they were a part of something pretty special.”

Although the legions of fans expected to attend the Solheim won't see it, the pros won't see it, and the television audience won't, either, Mr. Heintschel expects some of his best work is yet to come.

“I honestly can't wait to be out there mowing those fairways at three in the morning, before any of the women golfers or the fans are even awake. I get goosebumps even thinking about it,” he said. “And I can promise you this – those lines will be straight.”