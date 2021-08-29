Rest of Season Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Words of Wisdom

Shohei Ohtani: So much is written about Shohei Ohtani’s incredible skills with the bat (and the 40 dingers, etc. say that is justified). However, too little is written about how great he has been on the mound. This week, Ohtani tossed 8 innings of one run ball, striking out 8 and walking none. On the year, the guy “who pitches too” has a 2.79 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and has struck out 120 hitters in just 100 innings. The advanced metrics are equally impressive as Ohtani has kept the ball on the ground at a nice rate (43%), posted a very strong 13+% swinging strike rate and has a FIP that supports the ERA. You have to be a GREAT hitter to overshadow this kind of pitching but of course, Ohtani is exactly that this year --...