Rest of Season Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Words of Wisdom
FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. It is time to make that final push to secure a playoff berth and win your fantasy baseball league. And as I post the penultimate edition of my rest of season rankings column, I have a confession to make. At this point in the season, it may not help to just grab the best player available in a Roto league. You need to make sure that player will help you improve in a particular area. It is all about maximizing categorical value.www.fantraxhq.com
Comments / 0