Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Top toymakers say their products will be harder to find and more expensive this holiday season

By By Chauncey Alcorn, CNN Business
kq2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe makers of some of the most popular toys in the United States sounded the alarm this week about the global shipping crisis and labor shortages limiting their ability to keep stores stocked throughout the fall holiday shopping season. Two leading toy company CEOs who recently spoke with CNN Business...

www.kq2.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toy Companies#Holiday Sales#Holiday Season#Cnn Business#Mga Entertainment#Npd Group#Fisher Price#Tonka#K Nex#Mattel#Globaldata#Target#Legos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Country
China
Related
RetailFOXBusiness

Costco puts purchase limits back on some items amid COVID-19 surge

Costco recently indicated that it would reinstate purchase limits at some of its store locations as customers stockpile goods during the ongoing COVID-19 case surge. The retailer addressed the situation in an alert on its website last Saturday, noting, "Some warehouses may have temporary item limits on select items." Costco did not specify which items could be affected.
ShoppingABC Action News

Get ready for toy price hikes and shortages

We've seen all the price hikes in stores this year and by now, we are used to product shortages. But both problems are about to hit toys just as the shopping season starts. Why? Forbes magazine blames a pandemic-related shipping container crisis, with Chinese ports backed up, and shipping fees at all-time highs.
RetailWashington Post

How the delta variant stole Christmas: Empty shelves, long waits — and yes, higher prices

More than 1 million Rainbow High dolls are primed for the holidays — but first they need to make it out of China. The popular toys have already overcome their share of hurdles, including short-staffed factories and record-high plastic prices. But now there’s a shortage of the shipping containers that ferry them from Asian factories, warehouses and ports to American fulfillment centers and stores.
Bentonville, ARPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Walmart hiring 20K supply chain workers ahead of holiday season

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart Inc. on Wednesday confirmed plans to hire 20,000 supply chain workers to help keep merchandise moving ahead of an expected holiday shopping surge. The available positions range from order fillers to freight handlers at the retail behemoth’s more than 250 distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation...
Businessdailyvoice.com

Amazon Plans To Open Department Stores, But Not For Reason You Think, Report Says

After crushing brick-and-mortar retailers across the country, Amazon is now reportedly taking its shot at the department store game. The online retail giant, which currently manages a handful of small Amazon-branded stores, is looking to expand its offline shopping options is thinking bigger, with department store plans reportedly in the works.
RetailLumia UK

2021 holiday season: 6 moments that will mean more

Consumers have shifted many habits in how they’re purchasing goods and services online over the last year. During this time, global e-commerce sales grew a whopping 32.4% from 2019 to 2020 and are forecast to increase another 6.8% in. 2021. Luckily for businesses, so has the Microsoft Search Network. We...
Economywfxb.com

Shipping Crisis Could Impact Upcoming Holiday Season

An ongoing shipping crisis could impact holiday shopping this year. 18 months since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, the distribution to global supply chains is causing shortages of consumer products which is making it more expensive for companies to ship goods. Customers should expect to pay more shipping fees this holiday season than ever before and could even be presented with fewer choices for products. Companies like Adidas, Crocs and Hasbro are warning customers about disruptions as they prepare for the end of the year. The largest shipping obstacle is in China, where a terminal south of Shanghai has been shut since August 11th after a worker tested positive for the Coronavirus which caused bottle necks and delays for other shipping lines. There’s also a truck driver shortage in the United States and in the United Kingdom. As a result, air terminals are also receiving excessive freight.
Shoppingabc27.com

Show Me the Money: Is it time to start holiday shopping?

It may be the end of August but it’s time to start thinking about Christmas gifts. With so many recent supply chain issues, toys are already getting stuck and Santa’s workshop is in overdrive!. The news comes after a warning from toy manufacturers that a global shipping bottleneck has holiday...
BusinessPosted by
Popular Science

Amazon killed retail stores just to open up its own

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal broke the news that Amazon plans to expand its offline presence, and is intending to open multiple physical stores in the US where it will sell items that you might see on Amazon.com such as apparel, household goods, and electronics. The first locations are...
BusinessCNN

Amazon helped crush department stores. Now it reportedly wants to be one

New York (CNN Business) — Amazon upended the US brick-and-mortar department store model built by companies like Sears and J.C. Penney. Now, the e-commerce giant reportedly has plans to open physical stores that resemble the concept it's helping to crush. Amazon is expected to open department stores in the United...
Retailinputmag.com

Walmart, move over: Amazon is now the king of retail outside of China

Once upon a time, Sears was the biggest retailer in America. Then it was Walmart. Now, Amazon has become the largest retailer in the world — outside of China, at least. The e-commerce giant dethroned Walmart in the past year as more spending shifted online during the pandemic, though the shift was already inevitable.
Retailnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

People now spend more money at Amazon than at Walmart

SEATTLE — Amazon has eclipsed Walmart to become the world’s largest retail seller outside China, according to corporate and industry data, a milestone in the shift from brick-and-mortar to online shopping that has changed how people buy everything from Teddy Grahams to teddy bears. Propelled in part by surging demand...
BusinessPosted by
Bisnow

Amazon's Next Brick-And-Mortar Venture Will Be ... Department Stores?

Amazon's power and value have grown immensely since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which might have the company wondering if there is anything it can't do. The retail and tech giant is planning a new form of brick-and-mortar store for a variety of products from apparel and technology to home goods, selling both its own brands and others, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy