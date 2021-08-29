Top toymakers say their products will be harder to find and more expensive this holiday season

An ongoing shipping crisis could impact holiday shopping this year. 18 months since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, the distribution to global supply chains is causing shortages of consumer products which is making it more expensive for companies to ship goods. Customers should expect to pay more shipping fees this holiday season than ever before and could even be presented with fewer choices for products. Companies like Adidas, Crocs and Hasbro are warning customers about disruptions as they prepare for the end of the year. The largest shipping obstacle is in China, where a terminal south of Shanghai has been shut since August 11th after a worker tested positive for the Coronavirus which caused bottle necks and delays for other shipping lines. There’s also a truck driver shortage in the United States and in the United Kingdom. As a result, air terminals are also receiving excessive freight.