Bixby Apple Barrel Cafe owners thank community for support after fire

BIXBY, Okla. — The owners of a Bixby restaurant are cleaning up after a Friday night fire.

Apple Barrel Cafe thanks everyone in the community who has reached out to check on them and offered help. They said there is extensive damage inside the building, but luckily everyone did get out safely.

Steven Jackson said he eats there all time.

“This has been my breakfast hole for the last 15 years at least,” Jackson said. “I’m here about every day to get coffee. They have got a killer ham sandwich.”

He said this is a family-owned business, and it’s a really important part of Bixby.

“You see the same faces here every day, and we all say hello to each other…. This is kind of scary. I hope they bounce back,” Jackson said.

Apple Barrel said in a post on Facebook, “We are genuinely overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from our community and surrounding areas. You really don’t know what this means to us. This is why we love Bixby! We work, live and our children go to school here. After our fears were subsided with gratitude of no serious injuries, we are now in shock. We are still processing all this and waiting on communications from several entities before we can move forward with anything. With this happening over the weekend, information and guidance is slowly coming in. I am guessing we will know more at the beginning of next week. We sincerely appreciate all our friends who are wanting to help at this time, but it is unknown the extent or need at this point. We do have insurance but are waiting to know more of what exactly is covered, their processes etc. It is too early to talk or determine anything right now. We of course plan to help our employees as we did during the covid shutdown, but this is going to be a longer period. Many of our employees have unique situations or transportation issues etc. Once we know more, talk with our employees and see what will best benefit them we can provide an informed decision. My brother-in-law is the founder of Apple Barrel but all locations are individually owned. Amir owns Bixby by himself and are willing for our employees to go to other locations. However, many of our employees live south of Bixby, Leonard or even further and are unable to make it to other locations. Again, once we figure things out we will update everyone and how they can help.”

