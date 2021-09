It looks like Joe Jonas is having a purple moment. The musician just shared a snapshot of his new lavender manicure and we're feeling his choice of pastels for fall. Joe shared the pic to his Instagram Stories on August 31, showing off a purple- and star-themed mani with each nail sporting a different design. His thumb and middle finger were painted with a subtle half-moon and coordinating French tip, plus gold star decals. His pointer finger and pinky were painted with two bold blocks of lavender and baby blue, and his ring finger was simple and shiny with a few purple stars painted on it. The whole hand merges perfectly and Joe is clearly feeling it.