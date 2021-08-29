Lemon Grove names Grossmont College dean as new school board member

Javier Ayala is the newest member of the Lemon Grove School District governing board. A dean at Grossmont College, he has spent decades working to make sure that children have the tools they need for healthy and productive lives.

Ayala was appointed on Aug. 24 to fill the seat vacated earlier this year by Larry Loschen. The school board chose him over two other candidates. All were interviewed at a special meeting.

Lemon Grove School Board President Cheryl Robertson said Ayala was chosen because he has a strong history of overseeing multimillion-dollar budgets and deep experience in education.

Ayala will hold the seat through November 2022. He said it was likely he would consider a run for a full four-year term after this appointment.

"We see he could bring a lot of that experience to the table, helping us make decisions that affect our whole community," Robertson said. "His background in education will be really helpful. He will make sure we make student-centered choices based on growth mindset, which is the best way to teach children. That growth mindset is about teaching them to value the hard work, not the score."

Ayala and his wife have three children, two who attend Lemon Grove schools and another who graduated earlier this year from the Lemon Grove Academy and is now attending Helix High School. Ayala's doctorate in education has a special emphasis in teacher education, policy and assessment.

Ayala said he remembers when civil war broke out in his home country of El Salvador in 1980. He was 7 years old when a family member loaded him onto a bus with other children, headed out of the country. He said he didn't understand what was happening, but remembers spending the next two weeks being handed from family to family.

"People were there for me when I needed it the most," Ayala recalled. "So many things could have gone wrong. When I left, it was through the sounds of gunshot fire. I was put on a truck in the early morning and I didn't know what was going to happen. But all those families helped me through. Some were complete strangers. I had no idea what the end game was as a young child."

His travels from Central America northward finally ended at the Mexico border with San Diego.

Ayala had to wipe away tears as he described how moved he was, hearing his mother's voice calling out to him. Ayala said during the time he was away, his mother had married a military veteran of the Vietnam War, and that man provided a home for his new wife and son in California.

He grew up in San Bernardino County, graduated from North Medford High School, and then attended college in Oregon where he started his journey in the field of education.

"I worked in Oregon first as a bank teller, then a bank manager," Ayala said. "I hit the ceiling and decided to pursue education at Chemeketa Community College (in Salem, Ore.). It was my first experience getting good grades. You get to learn what you want to learn, what you're interested in. I was hooked."

But the memories of San Diego always tugged on his heart. In 2015, while working in the state university system in New York, he saw an advertisement for a position at Grossmont College. He applied and was hired.

"I found my passion in education and it made a big difference in my life," Ayala said. "I feel very blessed."

He has continued to make education, especially advocating for access to education, his priority. He is the Dean of Career and Technical Education and Workforce Development at Grossmont College.

As part of his job at the college, Ayala is in charge of traditional programs, short-term training programs and shorter-term credentialing. He said this week he met with a yoga instructor who is looking for opportunities to run a program that would allow students to receive a credential in yoga.

"Getting to design a program is some of what I do," Ayala said. "A lot of what I do is about innovation, taking ideas and helping them come true education-wise."

Ayala said he was interested in helping Lemon Grove students return to instruction post-COVID-19, and felt that funding, student success, equity and parent engagement are the major issues in public education.

He said he was interested in helping the district execute its strategic plan, reduce gaps in student achievement, and helping the district with its budget.

Ayala said he hoped to push STEM across the district's curriculum, start a "Lemon Grove Scholars" program offering financial help to kids in the district, and that he wanted to see students succeed.

"A lot of kids are resource challenged and it's important that they know somebody cares," Ayala said. "I want (kids) to focus on the learning, not trying to get into system, or worry about their next meal or any trauma they experience. The academics will follow if the esteem is intact. We want them to be better positioned for the future, become more engaged citizens to build a healthier workforce."

For the record :

11:13 a.m. Aug. 29, 2021 : This story has been corrected to say that Ayala graduated from North Medford High School. Additionally, he was put on a bus, not a truck, as a young child in El Salvador.



This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .