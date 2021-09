Giga Chikadze is feeling confident ahead of his showdown with Edson Barboza. #10-ranked featherweight contender Chikadze is set to face #9-ranked Barboza in what many expect to be a striking extravaganza for the ages. The bout will take place this weekend at the UFC APEX as the main headline event. Both striking experts in their own right, the fight will be an important matchup for the featherweight division, as both are vying to crack into the top five with a win.