Anatomy of a win streak: How the Yankees strung together 13 wins in a row

On August 12, the Yankees lost a heartbreaker against the Chicago White Sox in the inaugural Field of Dreams Game, as Zack Britton spoiled a four-run top of the ninth inning by allowing a two-run walk-off homer to Tim Anderson. It was just the latest in what was a number of gut punch losses and bullpen meltdowns since the beginning of July, and, despite the hot stretch that the Yankees had put together, you’d be forgiven for believing it was just another example of the team getting in its own way in a frustrating season.