Dating’s hard when you live the #vanlife

When you’re with the right person, you won’t feel the need to change who you are or pretend to be someone else to get their attention. They won’t care if you’re too loud or too quiet. They won’t care if you’re a CEO or a freelancer or unemployed. They won’t care if your waist is too big or too small. They won’t care about your style or the color of your hair. They will embrace who you are with all your quirks and imperfections. We’ve been taught that we have to become who we think our partners want us to be, but the truth is these relationships don’t normally work out because they weren’t based on honesty to begin with. They only worked because one person changed to mold into the other person’s life.