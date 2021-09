The Chargers play their final preseason game this Saturday vs. the Seattle Seahawks, with cuts looming Garrett and Jamie will go live to predict who they think the Chargers will keep on their final roster. They will talk about all the important headlines like how many quarterbacks they think the team will keep, how many receivers and if Trey Pipkins makes the cut. There is a battle going on with the interior defensive lineman, will one of those guys make a case for keeping on the 53-man roster? Which cornerbacks make it? Does the team keep a fullback? All those questions will be answered and more.