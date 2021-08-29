Cancel
Recaps: With confidence and emotion reminiscent of 2019 playoff heroics, Cloud leads Mystics past Wings

By Zack Ward
swishappeal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatasha Cloud had last scored more than 11 points in a game on May 18 in the second game of the Washington Mystics’ 2021 season. The time before that was Game 5 of the 2019 WNBA Finals, when she delivered on her guarantee to seal the championship with 18 points, capping a Finals where she averaged 14.4 and a playoffs where she averaged 13.1 after averaging nine in the regular season.

