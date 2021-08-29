What are you waiting for? San Ysidro Health launches campaign to vaccinate Latino young adults

Natalia Castro (l) was vaccinated Thursday at Southwestern College in Chula Vista. Her sister Celeste Castro (r) was vaccinated earlier this year. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The thought of a needle poking 18-year-old Natalia Castro’s arm made her palms sweaty as she walked to a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Southwestern College in Chula Vista to get her first dose on Thursday. Having her older sister Celeste at her side eased the nerves, she said.

“I’m fine now; it went really fast, but I was nervous coming in,” Castro said after getting the shot.

She was among several young adults who stopped by the clinic for either a Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine offered during the launch of San Ysidro Health’s vaccination campaign aimed at increasing vaccination rates among Latino young adults.

The campaign, dubbed “¡Ándale! ¿Qué Esperas?” or “Go! What are you waiting for?” is part of a statewide effort led by AltaMed Health Services to reach Latinos who have not been vaccinated as they return to in-person learning and work, by making vaccines more accessible.

To date, the vaccination rate in California stands at 65.8 percent and those identifying as Latino are at 29 percent. In San Diego County, the Latino percentage is 28.7, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Organizers said there are three main reasons why Latino young adults are not getting vaccinated: misinformation about the vaccines, fear of costs or being asked about citizenship; and not having a relationship with a medical professional.

“If you go on social media, you’ll find false reports that a vaccine causes sterilization for women or sometimes people ask, ‘If I get my vaccine today, can I still workout afterward or go to work?’ There’s a lot of misinformation and questions that they have,” said Ana Melgoza, vice president of external affairs with San Ysidro Health.

At Southwestern College, nursing student Adalin Vicente inoculated Owen Chavira with the Pfizer vaccine. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Some who stopped by to get the vaccine said they had been hesitant because of fear of potential side effects, needles made them nervous or they believed they were healthy enough to beat a COVID-19 diagnosis. The reasons for deciding to get immunized included the FDA's recent full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, learning they had erroneous information about the vaccines and because their schools and places of work required inoculation.

For Natalia Castro, there were a lot of questions she had about the vaccine that made her hesitant to get it as early as her sister did in January.

“In working at the hospital during COVID, that gave me a different perspective and in talking with my other sister, she got the vaccine. She trusted me,” said Celeste. “But (Natalia) had more questions and I think just got caught up in the media. But I’m glad she came today.”

Seeing familiar faces operate the clinic, like Celeste’s boyfriend, who is part of the college’s paramedics program, "was also a big motivator in coming here today. She felt like she could trust him,” Celeste said.

“That’s the beauty of this campaign,” Melgoza said. “It’s the peer-to-peer interaction that’s priceless and more important than bringing out an influencer from mainstream media or a celebrity to get people vaccinated. They care more about their best friends, people that look like them to tell them why getting vaccinated is important for them and their families.”

Southwestern student Bobby Escobar spent Thursday connecting with peers and inviting them to get their vaccine.

“Without the vaccine, the virus is just going to keep spreading. I told my football friends who were hesitant that they could get sick if they got it,” he said. “I said, ‘You might not, but if you do, wouldn’t you rather get sick for maybe a day than risk shutting down completely the season?’ They understood.”

The campaign also offers HIV testing and glucose and blood pressure screenings, and connects individuals with resources and services should any abnormalities show up in their results, Melgoza said.

The clinic was prepared to administer up to 400 vaccines Thursday and is expected to return periodically to the college. The campaign will last through November.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .