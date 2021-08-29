The 6 best tricycles for toddlers on Amazon right now

Riding a tricycle is one of those classic joys of childhood. You ride along with pride in yourself for doing it on your own and you don’t need to worry about much balance. It’s exciting and empowering and fun. As a parent, giving your child this kind of joy is a joy in itself. Your toddler is growing up and you can imagine them on a bicycle before you know it. With a third wheel and low to the ground, the chance of them getting hurt is low and you know they feel proud of being so independent.