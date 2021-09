The Boston Celtics are expecting Jayson Tatum to carry much of the load for them next season. It seems the young star is getting physically ready for the task. In recent offseason photos, Tatum can be seen working out in the gym. The two-time All-Star is pictured performing lunges and goblet squats, and while it’s not clear what dumbbells he’s using for the first exercise, he’s got a 100-pounder in his hands for the second.