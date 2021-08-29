Cancel
College Sports

Duke Recruiting: Isaac Traudt Makes His Decision

By JD King
dukebasketballreport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re not sure it maintained it, but at least at one point, Duke had interest in 6-8 Isaac Traudt. Well he was 6-8; now he’s 6-10 and committed to Virginia. Traudt shoots very well and he’s also a solid passer. As of now, he’s only 215 but by his sophomore...

