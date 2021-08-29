Stream Kanye West’s Donda — Really!
Kanye West has released his new album, Donda, his first full-length since 2019’s Jesus Is King. It came out the weekend after his third listening party, which took place at Chicago’s Soldier Field. The album features guest appearances from Jay-Z, the Weeknd, Jay Electronica, the Lox, Young Thug, Pop Smoke, Pusha T, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, Baby Keem, Playboi Carti, Ty Dolla $ign, Don Toliver, and Fivio Foreign. Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” is sampled on “Believe What I Say.” Donda also contains a sample of the globglogabgalab meme, originally from the animated movie Strawinsky And The Mysterious House.www.stereogum.com
