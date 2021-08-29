Twins Take Series in 6-4 Win over Brewers

(WLUK) -- The Milwaukee Brewers have placed pitcher Brett Anderson on the 10-day injured list one day after he was hit in the shoulder by a line drive. Anderson was injured in the second inning of Wednesday night's game against the Giants in San Francisco. In the second inning, the Giants' Brandon Crawford hit a liner that struck Anderson in the left shoulder -- his pitching shoulder. Anderson stayed in the game and finished the inning, but did not come back out for the third. He said after the game that the shoulder tightened up between innings.