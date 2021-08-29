Cancel
Twins Take Series in 6-4 Win over Brewers

By Lindsey_Loberg
brewcrewball.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brewers have three times as many ejections as extra-base hits in a bizarre border battle with the Twins this weekend. Adrian Houser's performance was another oddity in tonight’s 6-4 loss to Minnesota. He was brilliant early on, keeping the Twins scoreless and hitless through three innings, Then, he surrendered four runs in the fourth. He seemed to recover in the fifth, performing the rare feat of a three-pitch inning, but unraveled again in the sixth.

