Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Elvis Presley’s Estate Says There Will Never Be A Hologram Tour

Posted by 
DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfB7w_0bgLk9H700

Elvis Presley was an iconic singer who passed away far too young. He died in 1977 but continues to have an impact around the world. It is natural to think that one day there might be a hologram tour featuring Elvis. Many artists including Whitney Houston have been recreated on stage using new technology.

However, Elvis Presley’s estate says it just isn’t going to happen. Apparently, Elvis was not a fan of the technology. It was quite new back then but the estate says they would never want to do anything against Elvis’ wishes.

There will never be an Elvis Presley hologram tour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YfLLD_0bgLk9H700
SPEEDWAY, Elvis Presley, 1968 / Everett Collection

Joel Weinshanker, the managing partner of Graceland Holdings, said, “It’s important that we establish and put forth things that Elvis would want.” He added, “I can tell you I chase people off with a stick who want to make a hologram of Elvis.”

Joel also said that he doesn’t believe that they are good enough to capture how amazing Elvis’ live performances were. He said, “It’s obvious that [Elvis] didn’t like them, never wanted to be one, thought it was kitschy, didn’t think it was real.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZsLY_0bgLk9H700
ELVIS: ALOHA FROM HAWAII, Elvis Presley, (aired April 4, 1973) / Everett Collection

Even though Joel is very much against it, Priscilla Presley has not been as opposed. As of right now, she said the technology is not good enough but she wouldn’t say it could never happen. She said, “I’m not saying it’ll never be around because it may progress on everybody, really. But, right now it’s not in progress.”

Comments / 1

DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hologram#Graceland Holdings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiespainnewsnetwork.org

The Inside Story of Elvis Presley’s Death

Donna Gregory Burch: When I think about Elvis’ death, I recall the rumors that he died while taking a bowel movement on the toilet and that his autopsy revealed a very full colon. Are either of those stories actually true?. Forest Tennant: Yes, they are. We knew about these events...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Lisa Marie Presley Moving Back Home To Graceland?

Is Lisa Marie Presley moving back to Graceland? This time last year, one tabloid claimed Presley was ready to return to her old home. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the story. Lisa Marie Presley ‘Fleeing’ To Graceland?. About twelve months ago, OK! reported Lisa Marie Presley, was returning...
CelebritiesTyler Morning Telegraph

Priscilla Presley: I never wanted to leave Elvis Presley alone

Priscilla Presley was “nervous” about leaving Elvis Presley alone because of his heartthrob status. The 76-year-old actress married the iconic musician in 1967, and has said she used to travel everywhere with him, including the dentist, because she was worried another woman would make a move on him. She said:...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Elvis Presley was notorious for his temper: Priscilla Presley

Priscilla Presley opened up about her relationship with music icon Elvis Presley during an interview published Wednesday by People magazine. Priscilla, 76, revealed her marriage to Elvis had its challenges, including his temper. "If he saw somebody he didn't like on the TV, he'd get his gun out and blow...
Memphis, TNPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: Elvis Presley Died in His Graceland Home in 1977 at Age 42

Radio and television stations interrupted their programming. A king had died, and the world mourned. On this day in 1977, Elvis Presley died. Presley, the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” was found unconscious in a bathroom at Graceland, his home in Memphis, Tennessee. He was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital, according to Town & Country Magazine, and was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m. Central Time. Presley was just 42 years old.
CelebritiesCanyon News

Elvis Presley Lives On!

HOLLYWOOD—It’s hard to believe that on August 16, 2021, marked 44 years since the passing of Elvis Presley. Presley was discovered dead in his Graceland mansion, found motionless on a bathroom floor by his then 22-year-old girlfriend, Ginger Alden. Elvis became the biggest star in the world in the 1950s, and continued topping charts and making movies into the 60s.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Cher Says Not Dating Elvis Presley Was a 'Big Regret'

I have to admit that when I started looking up Cher's life I was shocked. This woman is a queen, thrives every day to be successful, and is unapologetically herself, which I love. We all know that Sonny and Cher were the "it couple" back in the day. The pair was successful in their music careers, getting married when Cher was only 18. The couple went on to have one child, Chaz Bono, but were quickly divorce in 1975. Ever since, Cher has been in a row when it comes to her love life, as she should be.
Memphis, TNPosted by
Outsider.com

Priscilla Presley Sends Special Message to Fans After Appearing at Graceland for Elvis Week 2021

After her appearance at Memphis, Tennessee’s Graceland, Priscilla Presley was not done thanking fans for an amazing Elvis Week. Priscilla Presley was married to the King of Rock and Roll for five years and still helps fans to remember the good times. She recently traveled back to Memphis to take part in the 44th annual “Elvis Week,” dedicated to remembering the King. As it is every year, the festivities took place at Elvis Presley’s former residence, Graceland. While attending the week-long event, Priscilla Presley held a couple of question and answer sessions. She enjoyed mingling with fans of her late husband, who passed in in 1977. Presley says this year’s Elvis Week was extra special due to all the first-timers that came this year. She says several of these first-time Elvis Week goers have already made a commitment to return next year.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Outsider.com

Priscilla Presley Speaks Out on Drastic Measures She’d Take in Fears of Elvis Being Alone

“It was a good life. It was different, but it was ours.” Priscilla Presley opens up on both the good and bad of being married to the one and only Elvis. Priscilla Beaulieu would become Mrs. Presley on May 1, 1967 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On that day, she married Elvis Presley, the most iconic entertainer of our time. As fans can imagine and have long read of, such a union to such a man couldn’t come without its challenges.
Moviesasapland.com

Elvis Presley Portrayed in Biopic

Biopic and who is the guy? Elvis Presley, A most Anticipating Hollywood movie is still untitled but it starts to work on it. Still, the title is not clear but Australian Director Baz Luhrmann is started directing on the biopic. According to news Untitled Elvis Presley Biopic is about to release on 1st October 2021.
ShoppingDaily Gate City

Iconic Elvis Presley memorabilia up for auction

1972 white eyelet jumpsuit and cape are among the Elvis Presley items going under the hammer in Kruse GWS Auctions sale. (Aug. 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/9115b99f57ee4245b5fedf418eb88513.

Comments / 0

Community Policy