The 8 best compression socks for men, according to a podiatrist
Scientists are working on a cure for jet lag, but there's already an easy solution for another common travel discomfort: A good pair of compression socks can help prevent swollen legs caused by poor blood circulation. “The major benefits of wearing compression socks is reduction of swelling to the lower legs,” Jackie Sutera, DPM, a Board-certified podiatrist and member of the Vionic Innovation Lab, tells Inverse. “This helps with leg fatigue,” she says, which also affects runners and those who spend a lot of time on their feet. The best compression socks for men provide your preferred amount of pressure without feeling overly tight, and a few specs will help you choose the right pair to suit your needs.www.inverse.com
