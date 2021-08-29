The 8 best compression socks for men, according to a podiatrist

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Just because you're limited on space doesn't mean you can't get restful, high-quality zzz's. The best twin mattress can help you save space in your home while also improving your sleep. Many of the best mattress models on the market come in the compact twin size so you can sleep comfortably in a smaller space without sacrificing precious square footage. Whether you're looking to outfit a smaller guest bedroom or dorm room, add a daybed to an office space, or find the perfect starter bed for your child, twin beds are versatile mattresses that fit a wide variety of needs. Pro tip: It's helpful to know what you're going to be using your twin mattress for before you start browsing so you have an idea of just how thick and firm you'd like your bed to be (two common factors to keep in mind for this particular size).