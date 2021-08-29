Cancel
Premier League

Matchday LIVE: Tottenham vs Watford, Wolves vs Man Utd plus Barca, PSG & Atletico Madrid in action

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy word, what an ending. We've just about caught our breath here - how about you?. And that, everyone, brings the curtain down on the last day of top-tier club football before the September international break. History made for Manchester United. A victorious debut for Lionel Messi and PSG, steered by Kylian Mbappe in a possible farewell. A crazy final twist between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal.

Premier LeagueSB Nation

Tottenham vs. Wolves: match thread & live blog

After dropping a 1-0 decision on the road in Europa Conference League Thursday, Spurs are back in action in the Premier League to take on Nuno Espirito Santo’s former club, Wolverhampton Wanderers. The home side dropped their opening match to Leicester City, 1-0, but did so with 17 shots to Leicester’s nine. They weren’t exactly toothless, though they didn’t look great either.
Premier League90min.com

Wolves predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League

Wolves boss Bruno Lage didn't get off to the best start as Jamie Vardy's first half goal condemned him to a 1-0 defeat at Leicester City on the opening day of the Premier League season. The former Benfica boss has the opportunity to right that wrong this weekend against his...
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Wolves vs Tottenham reaction: Nuno talks Kane debut; Dele delighted

Wolves vs Tottenham reaction: Nuno Espirito Santo is enjoying life in north London after improving to two wins from two games as Spurs boss at Molineux Stadium on Sunday. Dele Alli got his first goal of the season, Harry Kane made his 2021-22 Premier League debut and Tottenham kept their second clean sheet of the season. No matter how you slice it, life is looking up for Spurs.
SoccerTribal Football

Atletico Madrid eyeing PSG midfielder Pablo Sarabia

Atletico Madrid are eyeing PSG midfielder Pablo Sarabia. Sarabia is being viewed by Atletico as a replacement for Saul Niguez. PSG need to lighten their squad due to an influx of new players this summer, so they are open to loaning out players that will be more on the fringes this season, such as Sarabia.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Gary Lineker reacts on Twitter after Tottenham win vs Watford

Tottenham Hotspur have maintained their impressive start to the season after beating Watford 1-0 in the Premier League clash at home. Son Heung-Min scored the only goal of the match in the first half as Spurs secured all three points. With this result, Tottenham have now won all of their...
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Tottenham vs Watford: Son keeps Spurs perfect, atop table

If Tottenham beats out a favorite to secure a top-four place, there should be a lot of hugs and high-fives for what Son’s done in August. The South Korean’s seeing-eye free kick helped Tottenham beat Watford 1-0 on Sunday to become the Premier League’s only perfect team through three weeks.
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Raphael Varane on his first impressions of the Premier League

Raphael Varane on Premier League debut. In a week dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo headlines, it’s fair to say that Raphael Varane’s Manchester United debut went a little under the radar. This time last week, the French defender was seen as Man United’s marquee summer signing but it seems even a...
UEFASt. Louis Post-Dispatch

MATCHDAY: Messi could make PSG debut; Man United at Wolves

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Lionel Messi could make his eagerly awaited debut as Paris Saint-Germain visits the modest surroundings of Reims. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner joined PSG three weeks ago after his new contract with Barcelona fell through. It also remains to be seen if Kylian Mbappe plays, with Real Madrid trying to sign him before the end of the transfer window. Elsewhere, defending champion Lille seeks a first win when it hosts Montpellier and struggling Monaco is at promoted Troyes. Monaco has one point from three games and was eliminated in the Champions League playoff this week.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Tottenham vs. Watford: instant analysis and match reactions

Spurs win! Spurs win! Another Premier League match, another 1-0 victory for Tottenham Hotspur, this time over Watford at White Hart Lane. It’s Spurs’ third in three games, it sent them to the top of the table, and if it’s good enough for Arsenal to win the league like that then certainly it’s good enough for us, right?
MLSgoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make Mbappe a target for 2022

Man Utd make Mbappe a target for 2022 (ESPN) iga MX president Mikel Arriola has spoken exclusively to Goal about his vision for retaining top talent and economic relevance in CONCACAF amid the continued rise of MLS. Arriola, who previously worked in Mexican politics, acknowledged that as the United States...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Atletico Madrid fear late Chelsea, Man Utd raids

Atletico Madrid fear a late attempt from the Premier League for two of their players. Kieran Trippier and Saul Niguez have both been the subject of interest of Prem clubs for much of this summer. Marca says Manchester United remain keen on fullback Trippier, while Chelsea have been in contact...

