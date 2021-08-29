Brain-wide gene editing may one day treat Alzheimer’s

Doctors may be able to test older people for early signs of dementia based on their driving patterns, a study suggests. In the study, researchers from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and engineering school analyzed data from the long-term study LongROAD (Longitudinal Research on Aging Drivers), which followed almost 3,000 older drivers for as long as four years. When the study began, the participants were active drivers between the ages of 65 and 79 and had no significant cognitive impairment and degenerative medical conditions.