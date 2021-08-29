Cancel
Brain-wide gene editing may one day treat Alzheimer’s

By B. David Zarley
Freethink
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA form of Alzheimer’s passed down through families — called familial Alzheimer’s disease (FAD) — can account for roughly a quarter of Alzheimer’s cases. A single genetic mutation on a specific gene causes many cases of FAD, making it a prime target for gene therapy — using DNA or RNA to change how the genes work. Gene therapy can replace faulty parts of the genetic code, cut out parts that cause disease, or turn gene expression up or down, creating more or less of a protein.

Hong Kong, August 18 (ANI): An international research team led by scientists from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has developed a novel strategy using brain-wide genome-editing technology that can reduce Alzheimer's disease (AD) pathologies in genetically modified AD mouse models. This advanced technology offers immense potential to be translated as a novel long-acting therapeutic treatment for AD patients.

