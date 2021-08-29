Brain-wide gene editing may one day treat Alzheimer’s
A form of Alzheimer’s passed down through families — called familial Alzheimer’s disease (FAD) — can account for roughly a quarter of Alzheimer’s cases. A single genetic mutation on a specific gene causes many cases of FAD, making it a prime target for gene therapy — using DNA or RNA to change how the genes work. Gene therapy can replace faulty parts of the genetic code, cut out parts that cause disease, or turn gene expression up or down, creating more or less of a protein.www.freethink.com
