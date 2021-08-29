Buskin River, Kodiak, Alaska, Escapement Goals, Sending workers to the Field, Spiritual Illustration
Sockeye Salmon fishing in the Buskin River on Kodiak Island has had a rough summer. Because they have not met the escapement goals, all sockeye salmon fishing on the Buskin has been stopped. In order to have a future where sockeye salmon return to the river they must have a certain number reach the lake. A certain number must be active in the lake in order to guarantee a continuance of sockeye salmon.www.kodiakdailymirror.com
