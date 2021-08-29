Cancel
Be Amazed By This Massive Barn Find Of 175 Classic Cars In London

By Chris Okula
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 5 days ago
Are you looking for a classic car covered in decades of dust and bird droppings? Well then, London Barn finds have 174 vehicles coming up for auction that you will be very interested in. Youtuber TheTFJJ, had the opportunity to visit the entire London Barn Finds auction lot and see exactly what sort of exciting vehicles are coming up for sale. Keep a sharp eye out and let us know which barn find in this collection is your favorite.

Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

