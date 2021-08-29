Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

By Rick Munarriz
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

Key Points

  • Chewy reports quarterly results on Wednesday afternoon, and pet stocks haven't fared so well this earnings season.
  • Carnival stock posted double-digit percentage gains last week, but the recovery is moving a lot slower than the enterprise value suggests.
  • Robinhood hits an important 30-day milestone for its shares, and that's potentially problematic.

In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA), Carnival (NYSE:CCL), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) would have a rough few days.

  • American Software soared 8% last week. The market liked the latest report out of provider of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions.
  • Carnival rose 11%. Cruise lines bounced back after sharp recent corrections.
  • Finally, Robinhood Markets climbed 10%.

The three stocks averaged a 9.7% increase for the week, as the S&P 500 climbed by just 1.5%. This is only the second time in the past 10 weeks that my stock picks all beat the market, and this time I was blown out. So let's try again: I see Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), Carnival, and Robinhood Markets as vulnerable investments in the near term. Here's why I think these are three stocks to avoid this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ydTIx_0bgLinNE00
Image source: Getty Images.

Chewy

Pet supplies was all the rage as an investing theme last year, and it's easy to see why. We were adopting pets in droves during the early days of the pandemic, deciding to weather the storm with furry friends that we wouldn't have to leave behind during the day as workplaces and classrooms went virtual.

Chewy was an obvious winner as a fast-growing, customer-focused online retailer. Stocks in this niche may have gotten ahead of themselves last year, which would explain why they're trailing the market in 2021. Chewy enters the new week trading 27% below its February all-time high. It reports its fiscal second-quarter results after Wednesday's market close.

There's a lot to like here. Chewy is growing, with its active customer base expanding by 32% over the past year. It has a sticky platform where shoppers save money by placing subscription orders to be perpetually replenished with their pet faves. However, the first-quarter net sales of $2.14 billion that it posted in early June merely matched the 32% year-over-year increase in active customers. Earlier guidance calls for $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion on the top line for the quarter it will report this week, barely nudging higher on a sequential basis. We've seen other providers of pet supplies, food, and meds languish after reporting earlier this earnings season, and it's hard to be optimistic that Chewy will break the mold this week.

Carnival

I wasn't planning on keeping Carnival on this list, but the stock's 11% pop last week has changed my mind. The world's largest cruise-line operator is struggling through a sloppy industry recovery, where COVID-19 outbreaks on ships and regulatory fisticuffs are dominating the headlines despite a highly limited number of current sailings.

Things will get better for Carnival and the cruise-line industry, but because the players have taken on so much debt and new shares to keep afloat through the interminable hiatus, the stocks are already back to their pre-pandemic enterprise values. In short, they haven't earned their gains.

Robinhood Markets

There were 301,573 Robinhood users able to buy into the next-gen trading platform's market debut last month through its IPO Access module. They were asked to hold the stock for at least 30 days before flipping it, but I'm sure that many trigger-finger Robinhood users unloaded their positions in the first couple of days when it was a broken IPO, or in the subsequent weeks to cash in on the stock's rally. Panic and prosperity have a funny way of testing your convictions.

This week, the gloves are off. We passed the 30-day window over the weekend, freeing everybody else who got in on the $38-per-share debut to sell their stock without risking getting booted from the IPO Access pipeline for the next 60 days.

It's not much of an incentive to hold for 30 days, and despite the large number of Robinhood users who are now investors -- it is now the most widely owned stock on the platform itself -- the total shares handed out in the IPO Access plan are less than 2% of the total share count. That could still be enough to get folks to reconsider a stock that didn't exactly blow the market out of the water earlier this month, with its first quarter as a public company.

If you're looking for safe stocks, you aren't likely to find them in American Software, Carnival, and Robinhood Markets this week.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
122K+
Followers
58K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Software#American Software#Carnival#Ccl#Robinhood Markets#Chwy#Ipo Access#Motley Fool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Down More Than 60%, This Stock Could Be a Steal

Longtime Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Jason Hall compared some of their portfolios' most beaten-down stocks on an episode of The Rank, recorded on Aug. 23. The worst performer in both of their portfolios was Appian (NASDAQ:APPN), and in this clip, you'll hear why both feel like the company is an excellent opportunity right now.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 of the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now with Just $500

You don't need to have a ton of cash on hand to invest in the stock market. Even a relatively modest starting investment like $500, when put into the right companies, can help to build the foundation of a market-beating portfolio. Whether you're a newbie investor who wants to start...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Biotech Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

One inexpensive biotech is a big drugmaker that offers solid long-term growth prospects plus an attractive dividend. Another is a beaten-down clinical-stage biotech that still has multiple paths to success. The third cheap biotech stock has several drugs with growing sales plus potential winners in its pipeline. There are plenty...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Dirt Cheap Buys

Viatris and Suncor are trading at forward price-to-earnings multiples in the single digits and are bargain buys. As well as these companies are doing right now, they could perform even better in future quarters. Strong financials put these companies in a good position to continue making dividend payments. Many Americans...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 2 Unstoppable Stocks Just Got a Shot in the Arm

The need for booster shots will soon lead to even more revenue growth for vaccine makers. Regulators could give full approval to vaccinations for adolescents soon, which would juice sales volume further. The pandemic is going to keep going for awhile longer, so we'll need quite a few more vaccine...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

One of these Buffett stocks is a drugmaker that offers an attractive dividend, appealing valuation, and solid growth prospects. Another is an internet giant that's increasing its capital investments -- a positive sign in the past. The third is Buffett's favorite stock outside Berkshire Hathaway itself and continues to have...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy with Dividends Yielding More than 6%

AGNC Investment is a mortgage REIT with am 8.8% yield. Artisan Partners is an asset manager with a 7.1% yield. If youʻre an income investor, you want a stock with a strong dividend yield -- that is, the amount of its cash payouts as a percentage of its share price. The average dividend yield is south of 2%, so anything around that number, or over, is considered good.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Marijuana Stock IIPR Popped 14% in August

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) stock jumped 14.4% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The S&P 500 index returned 3% last month. This robust performance by shares of the cannabis-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) can be attributed to the company's release of strong second-quarter results and continued investor enthusiasm about its long-term growth prospects.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

Every investor should aim to buy and hold high-quality stocks. Amazon has established itself as a leader in e-commerce and cloud computing. Square makes the economy more accessible for buyers and sellers. In Warren Buffett's 1988 letter to shareholders, the investing veteran said that, under the right conditions, his favorite...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Could Double Within a Year or Two

The COVID-19 pandemic and record low-interest environment have created some interesting opportunities. While there's no guarantee, these stocks have the potential for excellent returns over the next year or so. Even if they don't double, these are three excellent businesses to put on your radar. Dividend stocks are typically not...
Stocksnews8000.com

Is Investing in the S&P 500 All You Need to Retire a Millionaire?

Picking individual stocks can be a lot of fun (and potentially rewarding). However, for most of us, investing in a simple index fund makes the most sense — at least for the bulk of our retirement fund. That’s because most investors are typically better off not trying to beat the market, but instead just riding its rising tide for a few decades.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Ambarella Stock Just Rocketed 24%

HD video semiconductor-maker Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was off to the races in Wednesday trading, with shares rocketing by 24.2% through 12:55 p.m. EDT after management reported a big earnings beat for its fiscal second quarter -- and forecasting that it would deliver another beat in Q3. Prior to the report, analysts...
StocksInvestorPlace

8 Tech Stocks to Buy Offering Solid Dividends

Tech income is a relatively new concept when it comes to big tech and investing in tech stocks more broadly. There are some companies here with long pedigrees that have been delivering dividends for decades. But the tech boom in the past three decades has given us a number of more mature tech firms with big market caps that are past their massive “Big Bang” expansion.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Healthcare Stocks I Fully Expect to Double or More Within the Next 5 Years

No matter what your financial goals, doubling your money always helps. In investing, it's easy; it just takes time. We asked three Motley Fool contributors to help identify the healthcare companies that are most likely to realize that goal over the next half-decade. They suggested Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX). Here's why.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks Near Record Highs to Buy Now

A company in this list makes the clear aligners that are rapidly replacing old-fashioned braces. There's a social media stock here that's isn't in as much trouble as investors thought. Another one of these companies is a leader in the fast-growing market for robotic-assisted surgical systems. For most of us,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Top 3 High-Growth Stocks to Buy in September 2021

September is here, and you are asking yourself, "Which stocks should I buy now"? I've got your back! I have three stock ideas for you to explore. These stocks have been beaten down from recent highs, and they could be an opportunity at these levels. Today's video is focused on three high-growth stock picks, and each is focused on a unique megatrend:

Comments / 0

Community Policy