Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Podcast: Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans postgame show

By Will DeWitt
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears’ third preseason game against the Titans felt every bit of the part of a preseason finale. However, we got to witness another half of Justin Fields playing quarterback and that makes it meaningful nevertheless. Without giving away too many details (you’ll need to listen to the episode...

beargoggleson.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

137K+
Followers
328K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Bears#American Football#Mvb#Chicago Audible
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

Matt Barkley is going to look for his eighth NFL franchise as we approach Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. After signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, he has now been released. Barkley signed a two-year deal with the team on Aug. 5. He was set to make...
NFLBleacher Report

Tom Brady Says Titans' Ryan Tannehill Wasn't Subject of 'That Motherf--ker' Comment

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady said Ryan Tannehill was not the unnamed quarterback he previously criticized on HBO's The Shop. Brady discussed his admiration for the Tennessee Titans quarterback with reporters Wednesday:. The speculation came in June after Brady discussed last year's free agency, noting one team chose not...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star On Sunday

NFL teams continue to cut down their rosters ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, set for this Tuesday. The Tennessee Titans made a couple of notable roster moves on Sunday, including the release of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star. John Simon, who starred on the defensive line for the...
NFLpaulkuharsky.com

Titans may have to cut drafted wide receiver(s)

NASHVILLE, Tenn., -- The fate of two Titans wide receiver draft picks will be determined between now and Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. CT. The team’s surprising show of depth behind A.J. Brown and Julio Jones is going to make things tough on fourth-rounder Dez Fitzpatrick, for whom the Titans traded up, and sixth-rounder Racey McMath.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Titans Roster: Who Got Cut and Why

NASHVILLE – It was a cut day unlike any other. As with every other team in the NFL, the Tennessee Titans reduced their roster to the regular-season limit of 53 players ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. To say that is the lineup – or anything close to it – that will be in uniform for the regular season opener against Arizona is wildly inaccurate.
NFL247Sports

Tennessee Titans release QB Matt Barkley

The Tennessee Titans have released quarterback Matt Barkley, it was announced Wednesday. Barkley had been with the team since Aug. 5. In a subsequent move, offensive lineman Corey Levin was claimed off waivers. Barkley developed quickly within the Titans’ offensive system, and even split reps with Logan Woodside throughout the...
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans should consider trading for this Bears star

Tennessee Titans (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) On Saturday night the Tennessee Titans will host their final preseason game against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. If they had it their way, the Titans might want to make sure that one player finds his way back to Nashville sooner rather than later.
NFLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans, including Justin Fields’ progress and Jason Peters’ debut

When the Chicago Bears travel to play the Tennessee Titans for the third preseason game Saturday, quarterback Andy Dalton and several other starters will sit out. But there still will be a lot to watch in the exhibition finale, starting with how rookie quarterback Justin Fields fares in the start. An offensive line that still is jelling should get some work together. And many players on the ...
NFLchatsports.com

Titans Game Saturday: Titans vs Bears Odds, Injury Report, Prediction, Schedule, Live Stream and TV for Preseason Game

Logan Woodside #5, Jeremy McNichols #28, Tennessee Titans (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) After laying two solid beatdowns on two NFC South teams, the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Tennessee Titans are riding just about as high as a team can ride knowing that they’ve been both impressive and dominant in a couple of games that no one will remember at the midpoint of the regular season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 5 Storylines to watch vs. Titans in preseason Week 3

The Chicago Bears hit the road to take on the Tennessee Titans in the final game of the preseason. Here are some storylines to watch. The Chicago Bears get closer to the start of the 2021 regular season. This weekend, they travel to take on the Tennessee Titans. It will be their final game of the preseason. That means their next game after this one will actually count.
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Six Things to Watch in Titans vs Bears on Saturday Night at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE – The Titans face the Chicago Bears on Saturday night in the preseason finale at Nissan Stadium. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill is on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list, and unavailable for the preseason finale. Chances are he wasn't going to play anyway, as the team has one last opportunity to take a long look at their options behind him. Matt Barkley will start against the Bears. The plan is to rotate the quarterbacks – Barkley and Logan Woodside – every two series. There's no question Barkley has pushed Woodside for the back-up spot, largely because of his accuracy and ability to throw the ball downfield. Another impressive showing by Barkley against the Bears could make the conversations at this position even more interesting early next week.
NFLthecomeback.com

Justin Fields makes ridiculous pass for Bears TD vs Titans

Justin Fields won’t be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback in Week 1 vs the Los Angeles Rams, but he keeps showing why he probably should get the nod over Andy Dalton (then again, the Bears’ porous offensive line keeps showing why head coach Matt Nagy may be hesitant to put Fields out there immediately; counterpoint: but what if that’s just how the line is all year?).
NFLUSA Today

Titans vs. Bears: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Tennessee Titans will hit the field for their preseason finale on Saturday night against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. While this is just an exhibition contest, it has its significance, as players who are either vying for a role or a roster spot in general will have their last opportunity to show they belong before final cuts on Aug. 31.

Comments / 0

Community Policy