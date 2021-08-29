Podcast: Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans postgame show

NASHVILLE – The Titans face the Chicago Bears on Saturday night in the preseason finale at Nissan Stadium. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill is on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list, and unavailable for the preseason finale. Chances are he wasn't going to play anyway, as the team has one last opportunity to take a long look at their options behind him. Matt Barkley will start against the Bears. The plan is to rotate the quarterbacks – Barkley and Logan Woodside – every two series. There's no question Barkley has pushed Woodside for the back-up spot, largely because of his accuracy and ability to throw the ball downfield. Another impressive showing by Barkley against the Bears could make the conversations at this position even more interesting early next week.