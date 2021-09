SUSPENDED - All Star Game Participation. No really, I took a screenshot and everything:. I understand that Major League Soccer wants it’s All-Stars - a combination of players voted in by fans, selected by the appointed head coach (in this year’s edition vs LigaMX Bob Bradley as the game was hosted by LAFC), and two commissioner’s picks - to play in one of, if not the league’s marquee non-playoff events. But it’s just honestly not feasible to vote on a roster several weeks ahead of time and predict injuries and the like and you’re going to have to deal with a handful of All-Stars that are just not able to represent the league for the game. Players shouldn’t be punished for missing an exhibition game with a suspension in a league game for failing to help promote the league or whatever the poor thought process was on this concept.